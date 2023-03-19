The Baylor baseball team needed a sparkplug, and it came in the form of Will Rigney.

The Waco native and Midway graduate picked up his second win of the season, and second of the week, with three perfect innings out of the bullpen as Baylor bounced back for an 8-4 victory over Kansas State on Sunday at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (8-12, 2-1) recorded their first series win of the season and first series win in Big 12 play.

“Today was a game where we had to fight and we had to really scrap,” Baylor coach Mitch Thompson said. “What really happened in my opinion is Will Rigney changed the temperature of our dugout and his energy and his competitiveness changed the temperature and gave us a little boost. ... I remember saying to the dugout, 'You see that guy out there pitching, we need to score him some runs.' And then the floodgates opened.”

Still limited in his pitching after returning from injury, Rigney's pitch count increased to 33 pitches, 23 of them for strikes, from his two-inning outing on Tuesday against Rice. The junior has struck out 13 in six innings pitched this season and according to Thompson, depending on how things go the rest of the week, he could see a start in Stillwater, Okla., next Sunday.

“That's for Coach Thompson to decide,” Rigney said. “Obviously kind of based off how I feel but I feel like I could. It's just kind of getting used to throwing weekly, throwing a little more every single time. Whenever they want me to I'll do it. I just want to pitch and compete.”

After being held scoreless through five innings and leaving four runners on base, Baylor broke out for eight runs in the sixth inning. The Bears are 8-0 this season when scoring six or more runs and 7-0 when outhitting their opponent and when leading after six innings. They did all those things on Sunday, producing 10 hits to K-State's six.

The Wildcats (13-7,1-2) took the lead with four runs off Baylor starter Cam Caley. In the second, K-State plated two runs on a pair of hits, a groundout and an error in left field. Shortstop Nick Goodwin came in for a run in the third thanks to a single by leftfielder Cole Johnson. Then a solo home run by rightfielder Cash Rugely to lead off the fourth chased Caley from the game.

Rigney struck out the first three batters he faced, then picked up three more over the next two innings for a season-high total of six.

Baylor batted around the order in the sixth with Simmons and rightfielder Gavin Brzozowski reaching on a pair of one-out singles. Back-to-back hit-by-pitches loaded the bases and put the Bears on the board. A fielder's choice RBI by Caleb Bergman plated Brzozowski and an error brought in Cole Posey and allowed Bergman to reach second.

Catcher Cort Castle scored first baseman John Ceccoli with a single and sac fly from centerfielder Kobe Andrade brought in Bergman. Third baseman Hunter Teplanszky, who popped up to the second baseman to start the inning, made up for it with an RBI single to right field to score Castle. Shortstop Kolby Branch, who has reached base in every game this season, scored on a hit by Simmons and Teplanszky recorded the final run on a hit by Brzozowski, who was tagged out at second on a relay from right to third to second.

Simmons said that after Rigney came out and the energy shifted for the Bears, the hitting became contagious.

“I talked about passing the torch these past couple of days but it's more trusting the guy behind you,” Simmons said. “You don't have to go out there and think, 'Oh, I have to hit a home run. That's going to get us in the game.' You just get on base, the next guy gets on base, then the next thing you know runs are just touching home plate over, and over and over.

“It's more about caring about the guy next to you than yourself. It's being bigger than the game.”

Brett Garcia took over for Rigney in the seventh but was sent back to the dugout following back-to-back leadoff walks. Hambleton Oliver earned the save after keeping KSU scoreless in the final three innings.

Baylor will look to use this weekend's momentum to springboard into a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday contest against Sam Houston State to wrap up its homestand before traveling to face No. 12 Oklahoma State. The Cowboys dropped to 1-2 in Big 12 play after losing its conference opening series on the road to No. 21 Texas Tech.

“It's a long year. It's a marathon for sure,” Thompson said. “But it's four games a week, and we need to show up every game and play like it's our last. If we do that, then we'll have chances to be in it and we'll like the effort that we give.”