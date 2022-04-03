Rigney slings Bears past Bucs, into first sweep of season

When you’re trying to close out a series, it helps if you’ve got a Sunday shutdown starter on your side.

Will Rigney certainly has the potential to be that guy for Baylor — as he showed on this particular Sunday.

Rigney overcame a mild case of the hiccups with some altogether slick pitching, pushing the Bears to a 7-4 win over visiting East Tennessee State at Baylor Ballpark and a series sweep. It goes in the books as the first weekend sweep of the season for Baylor (16-11), which has won five in a row overall.

Rigney has taken an adventurous journey to this place. The former Midway standout pitched only six innings in his first two seasons for the Bears due to bouts with Tommy John surgery and Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. So, that makes days like this one all the sweeter. Rigney worked a career-high six innings and flashed the type of special stuff that could make him a pro prospect as soon as this June, striking out eight, also a career high.

“I tell you what, he just got better as the game went on. That was great,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “Took him a while to get loose, it looked like. Once it got to about the third inning, I thought he had his best stuff. Ball’s coming out of his hand better, the slider’s a little bit sharper. You could just kind of tell by the way he was throwing it and the reaction to the hitters.”

For the third straight game, ETSU (17-8) touched the Baylor starter for a run in the top of the first. After two quick outs, the Bucs’ three-hole hitter Bryce Hodge leaned into one and drove it over the wall in left for a solo home run and a 1-0 lead.

But Rigney figured out the ETSU puzzle thereafter. The strapping 6-foot-6 right-hander recorded at least one strikeout in each of the next five innings after the first. His slider proved particularly effective, as the Buccaneer hitters found themselves grasping for air much of the day.

Rigney, who improved to 2-0 with the win, said that he has enjoyed the challenge of trying to preach the gospel of pitching on Sundays.

“People don’t realize, obviously Friday and Saturday are important but Sunday you’re either pitching for the series win, pitching to not get swept, or you’re pitching to sweep, so every single game is important for the Sunday guy. It’s fun,” Rigney said.

Baylor’s hitters gave Rigney the chance to pitch with a lead from the first inning onward. After ETSU’s solo homer in the top of the first, the Bears snatched the lead away in the bottom of the inning. Jack Pineda walked and Tre Richardson reached on a tough-hop grounder to set the table. Then Kyle Nevin spanked a single through the left side to send both baserunners plateward and give the Bears a 2-1 edge.

Have you ever seen an outfield wedgie? Every day at the ballpark presents an opportunity to see something you might not have ever witnessed before, and this particular oddity was a new one for everyone involved.

In a four-run Baylor third inning, Casen Neumann smoked a liner toward the right-field wall. The ball didn’t leave the yard, but it didn’t bounce off the wall, either. Instead, it landed between two sections of padding along the right-field wall and became wedged there. ETSU rightfielder Tommy Barth scrambled around looking for the ball for a few moments before spotting it stuck in the padding, inches from the top of the wall. In the books, it went down as an RBI ground-rule double for Neumann – one you’re definitely not going to see every day.

“Hadn’ t seen that before. I’ve seen a lot of really unique things that have kind of happened in baseball,” Rodriguez said. “And I’m sure once you’re around this game long enough, you see it. … When you start to see some of those things, you’re like, ‘Yeah, that just happened.’

“That was one of those things where I thought the ball went behind him, and I thought it kind of trapped and then it dropped. I looked on the ground, and I didn’t see anything. I didn’t see anything bounce over, the (Jose) Canseco thing. And then, all of a sudden, I see a white dot stuck in the padding, and I’m like, ‘Is that the ball?’ And then, sure enough, everybody’s looking around, and it was the baseball. So yeah, ground-rule double, there you go.”

Neumann’s unusual hit highlighted the inning, but the Bears also got an RBI single from Chase Wehsener and a two-run single from Harrison Caley off ETSU starter Landon Smiddy (1-3). The four-run outburst pushed the Bears to a 6-1 lead.

Hodge, who went 4-for-4 for the Bucs with three extra-base hits, banged a double off the wall in left-center in the fifth to pull his team within 6-2. He also belted his second homer of the day in the ninth off BU closer Mason Marriott.

But even though it was sometimes an adventure, the Baylor bullpen managed to close out the win. Adam Muirhead gave up a run in the seventh before giving way to Marriott in the eighth. Marriott recovered from the home run in the ninth to eventually induce a liner to left for the final out of the day.

“Sweeps are always good, and I didn’t want to drop one,” Rigney said. “Being the 65th team (in the NCAA field last year), every single game matters. I just appreciate all the teammates and the hitters, they put up a lot of runs on Sunday, it seems like, so it makes it a little easier for me.”

Caley went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the seven-hole for the Bears, increasing his batting average to .318, tops among the BU regulars.

Baylor’s next five games are on the road. The Bears will play at Dallas Baptist Tuesday before returning to Big 12 play next weekend at West Virginia. Then comes a road date with Texas State on April 12 before the Bears finally return home for a series against Kansas April 14-16.

