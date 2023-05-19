SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Baylor hitters had visions of monumental homers flying out of Dumke Family Softball Stadium.

After all, Salt Lake City sits at 4,256 feet.

But Ole Miss pitcher Catelyn Riley didn’t even allow an extra-base hit.

Riley gave up three singles and walked one batter in 6.1 innings as Ole Miss opened the regional with a 3-0 win over the No. 18 Bears on Friday afternoon.

“I feel like we had a good plan going in and she gave us kind of a different look than what we expected,” said Baylor first baseman Shay Govan. “That’s just us not making adjustments one pitch at a time. Usually when she had something working she stuck with it.”

The loss sent the Bears (39-17) to an elimination game against the loser of Friday's Utah-Southern Illinois game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the double-elimination regional. Baylor will have to win four straight games, including two Saturday and two Sunday, to capture the regional championship.

“First of the year, we were playing five-game tournaments every weekend, so it’s not something we haven’t done,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “Haven’t done it in a while, but you just have to take them one game at a time and work our way back into that if (necessary) game on Sunday.”

The only ball that sailed out of the stadium was Lexie Brady’s two-run homer off Baylor starting pitcher Kaci West (8-4) after she hit Savana Sikes with a pitch to open the second inning.

Govan was the only Baylor hitter to reach base in the first five innings on an infield single in the first.

The Bears finally put together a threat in the sixth when they loaded the bases. Pinch hitter Ashlyn Wachtendorf singled, McKenzie Wilson reached on an error and Govan walked with two outs. But Riley (7-5) escaped the jam by forcing Sydney Collazos to pop up.

“Well, the frustrating thing is if we execute what we have called there, we probably have the bases loaded with Shay coming up,” Moore said. “And that’s a different situation when they have to pitch to her. So they didn’t have to pitch to her. Sydney wasn’t able to get it done. So they were able to get out of it, and they did a great job of that.”

The Rebels (31-26) brought in Aynslie Furbush to try to close the game in the seventh, and she notched the first two outs before Josie Bower walked. Riley re-entered and gave up a single to West before forcing Presleigh Pilon to line out to shortstop Mikayla Allee to end the game.

After Brady hit the two-run homer, the Rebels could have made the second inning even bigger as Allee walked and Keila Kamoku reached on Baylor shortstop Amber Toven’s error. But Furbush hit into a double play before Tate Whitley grounded out to finish the inning.

RyLee Crandall relieved in the third and held the Rebels scoreless for two innings before they added another run in the fifth. After Whitley reached on an infield single, Paige Smith pounded a run-scoring triple off the left-field wall.

Though it would be a monumental task to come back and win the regional, the Bears still have hope.

“As Coach Moore said, one game at a time, one pitch at a time,” Govan said. “It’s small games within this big game, and we just have to make sure that we’re winning the pitches, we’re winning the innings and we’re just taking it day by day and pitch by pitch.”