River Walk Region Capsules: A bracket full of glass eaters

Potential weaknesses: Like with the Lady Bears, it’s hard to find many. UConn gives up more than 14 turnovers per game, a factor that’s probably attributable to having the ball in the hands of the freshman Bueckers so much of the time. She leads the team with 66 turnovers.

IOWA

Coach: Lisa Bluder 795-375 in 38 seasons overall, 439-232 in 21 seasons at Iowa

2020-21 record: 20-9 (11-8, 6th in Big Ten)

NCAA Tournament history: 26-26 in 26 appearances

Best finish: Final Four (lost in semifinals) in 1993

How they got here: defeated Central Michigan, 87-72; defeated Kentucky, 86-72

Most significant win this season: Defeated No. 4 seed Kentucky to reach the Sweet 16 for the eighth time in program history.

Team strengths: Like UConn, the Hawkeyes have a fabulous freshman in 6-0 guard Caitlin Clark, who leads the nation at 26.8 points per game. She also dishes out more than seven assists per night. Clark is buoyed by guard/forward McKenna Warnock who averages 11.8 points and eight rebounds.

Potential weaknesses: Iowa is by far the weakest rebounding team left in the River Walk region at a rebounding margin of plus-0.6. Warnock, at 6-1, is the Hawkeyes best rebounder, so they could struggle on the glass against a much bigger UConn front line.

