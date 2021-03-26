River Walk Region Capsules: A bracket full of glass eaters

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 6 Michigan
Time, site: 2 p.m., The Alamodome in San Antonio
TV: ABC
Radio: KRMX-FM Shooter 92.9
BAYLOR
Coach: Kim Mulkey 631-103 in 21 seasons at Baylor and overall
2020-21 record: 27-2 (17-1, first in Big 12)
NCAA Tournament history: 52-15 in 18 appearances
Best finish: Won national championships in 2005, 2012, 2019
How they got here: defeated Jackson State, 101-52; defeated Virginia Tech, 90-48
Most significant win this season: Mulkey was very impressed with her team’s 90-48 victory over Virginia Tech on Tuesday. Baylor out rebounded the Hokies, 53-23, and outscored them in the paint, 46-4.
Strengths: Lady Bears guards Moon Ursin and DiJonai Carrington each scored 21 points, making baskets in a variety of ways, in their second-round win. Point guard DiDi Richards had nine assists and no turnovers that night. But Baylor’s muscle has long been and still is in the post. NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo might be different types of players than their most recent predecessors — Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox — but they have been very effective on both ends of the court. Baylor leads the nation in turnover margin at plus-19.7.
Potential weaknesses: It’s hard to find many from the Lady Bears’ first two NCAA Tournament games. Baylor likes to play up tempo coming off of defensive rebounds and trying to make the “home run” play has sometimes resulted in turnovers.
MICHIGAN
Coach: Kim Barnes Arico 463-307 in 24 seasons overall; 193-101 in nine seasons at Michigan
2020-21 record: 16-5 (9-4, 4th in Big Ten)
NCAA Tournament history: 7-9 in nine appearances
Best finish: Second round (six times)
How they got here: defeated Florida Gulf Coast, 87-66; defeated Tennessee, 70-55
Most significant win this season: Defeated Tennessee on Tuesday to reach Sweet 16 for the first time.
Team strengths: The Wolverines have a fantastic inside-outside combo with All-American forward Naz Hillmon (24.3 points per game, 11.6 rebounds per game), and guard Leigha Brown, who adds 17.9 points per game. Forward Hailey Brown leads Michigan in 3-pointers made (31) and blocks (19). Michigan ranks seventh in the nation in rebounding margin at plus-11.5
Potential weaknesses: Michigan doesn’t shoot a high percentage from 3-point range (30.1% as a team for the season) and don’t rank in the top 200 in the nation in that category. But that could be a result of running the offense through Hillmon. The Wolverines had a pair of three-week COVID-19 pauses and have only played 21 games.
No. 1 Connecticut vs. No. 5 Iowa
Time, site: noon, The Alamodome in San Antonio
TV: ABC
CONNECTICUT
Coach: Geno Auriemma 1,117-143 in 36 seasons at UConn and overall
2020-21 record: 26-1 (18-0, first in Big East)
NCAA Tournament history: 123-20 in 31 appearances
Best finish: Won national championships in 1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016
How they got here: defeated High Point, 102-59; defeated Syracuse, 83-47
Most significant win this season: Defeated No. 1-ranked South Carolina, 63-59, in overtime on Feb. 8.
Strengths: Paige Bueckers burst onto the women’s college basketball scene to earn first-team All-American honors in her freshman season. She averages 19.9 points and six assists. She’s shooting 46.7% from 3-point range with 57 makes from beyond the arc this season. Bueckers has quality perimeter players around her, including Christyn Williams and Evina Westbrook. And the Huskies rank sixth in the nation in rebounding margin at plus-12.
Potential weaknesses: Like with the Lady Bears, it’s hard to find many. UConn gives up more than 14 turnovers per game, a factor that’s probably attributable to having the ball in the hands of the freshman Bueckers so much of the time. She leads the team with 66 turnovers.
IOWA
Coach: Lisa Bluder 795-375 in 38 seasons overall, 439-232 in 21 seasons at Iowa
2020-21 record: 20-9 (11-8, 6th in Big Ten)
NCAA Tournament history: 26-26 in 26 appearances
Best finish: Final Four (lost in semifinals) in 1993
How they got here: defeated Central Michigan, 87-72; defeated Kentucky, 86-72
Most significant win this season: Defeated No. 4 seed Kentucky to reach the Sweet 16 for the eighth time in program history.
Team strengths: Like UConn, the Hawkeyes have a fabulous freshman in 6-0 guard Caitlin Clark, who leads the nation at 26.8 points per game. She also dishes out more than seven assists per night. Clark is buoyed by guard/forward McKenna Warnock who averages 11.8 points and eight rebounds.
Potential weaknesses: Iowa is by far the weakest rebounding team left in the River Walk region at a rebounding margin of plus-0.6. Warnock, at 6-1, is the Hawkeyes best rebounder, so they could struggle on the glass against a much bigger UConn front line.