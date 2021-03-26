River Walk Region matchups: A bracket full of glass eaters with Baylor, Michigan, UConn, Iowa

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 6 Michigan

BAYLOR LADY BEARS



Most significant win this season: Mulkey was very impressed with her team’s 90-48 victory over Virginia Tech on Tuesday. Baylor out rebounded the Hokies, 53-23, and outscored them in the paint, 46-4.

Strengths: Lady Bears guards Moon Ursin and DiJonai Carrington each scored 21 points, making baskets in a variety of ways, in their second-round win. Point guard DiDi Richards had nine assists and no turnovers that night. But Baylor’s muscle has long been and still is in the post. NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo might be different types of players than their most recent predecessors — Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox — but they have been very effective on both ends of the court. Baylor leads the nation in turnover margin at plus-19.7.