River Walk Region Notebook: Carrington's TD pass highlights football-esque win

SAN ANTONIO — Lady Bears guard DiJonai Carrington looked like a quarterback when she wound up and threw a full-court pass to teammate NaLyssa Smith.

On the other end, Smith hauled in the pass and finished off the play with a reverse layup. It was the basketball equivalent of a touchdown and it put Baylor in front 72-42 at the end of three quarters on its way to an NCAA Tournament second-round victory over Virginia Tech.

It also wasn’t the only play that looked like football on the hardwood on Tuesday night at St. Mary’s University’s Bill Greehey Arena.

Players from both teams hit the floor hard on a consistent basis. Carrington, Moon Ursin, Smith, and DiDi Richards all got up slowly after hard hits and just went right back in the action.

“It’s March,” Carrington said. “Everybody knows you win or you go home. So everyone’s playing with everything on the line and sometimes that’s just what’s going to happen. I don’t think it was malicious on either team’s end. Sometimes, you know, plays happen like that and you just got to get up and keep battling.”