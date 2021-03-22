River Walk Region Notebook: Lady Bears asking 'Why not us again?'

SAN ANTONIO — Two years ago, the Baylor Lady Bears entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed and they were in a small group of teams considered heavy favorites to win the national championship.

Notre Dame, the team the Lady Bears ultimately beat to win that title, were certainly on the short list along with Sabrina Ionescu and the flashy Oregon Ducks.

But this time around, as Baylor enters the tournament with a No. 5 national ranking and the No. 2 seed in the River Walk region, it’s much harder to narrow down a list of favorites.

Not long ago, it was Connecticut against the field and the Huskies lived up to it by winning four straight titles from 2013 to 2016. Although the Huskies are the No. 1 seed in Baylor’s region at this San Antonio bubble tourney, the Huskies aren’t the shoo-in for the Final Four they once were.

In fact, no one team seems like a lock to even make the Final Four, much less win it all.

“I’ve been doing this 36 years starting when I was 23 and that’s not even counting the times I was a player. This field is wide open for a national championship. There’s no dominant team,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said.