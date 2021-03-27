River Walk Region Notebook: Lady Bears earn chance to play UConn

SAN ANTONIO – The Baylor and Michigan teams didn’t have to look far to check on the score of the other River Walk Sweet 16 matchup.
As the Lady Bears and Wolverines were warming up, the Connecticut-Iowa game was taking place just a few yards away on the Alamodome North Court and the score and time of the game were visible on the stadium’s upper-level ring scoreboard.
Top-seeded UConn won, 92-72, as Huskies junior guard Christyn Williams had an outstanding game. Williams scored 27 points with four rebounds, two assists and a block. UConn freshman Paige Bueckers finished with 18 points, nine boards and eight assists and forward Aaliyah Edwards added 18 points.
Iowa star freshman Caitlin Clark nailed four 3-pointers and scored 21 points. But the Hawkeyes fell behind 49-35 by halftime and only briefly closed within double digits in the second half.
When the Lady Bears followed by defeating Michigan, it set up a blockbuster matchup for Monday night.
Baylor and UConn have 14 national championships between them, including all but seven this century.
“Do you know how many teams would love to play in an Elite 8?” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said in the postgame press conference. “I don't know if we can get past Connecticut. It's going to be, hopefully, a good ballgame. What I do know, win or lose, we're right there again fighting for a national championship.”
The Baylor vs. UConn contest with a Final Four berth at stake more than makes up for the Lady Bears and Huskies losing a regular season game against each other due to COVID-19 issues at Baylor.
“We’re very excited,” Baylor junior forward NaLyssa Smith said. “An opportunity to play a top team is where we thrive the most. We’re super excited to play that game.”
This will be the first meeting between Baylor and UConn in the NCAA Tournament since the Huskies defeated the Lady Bears in the national semifinals in 2010. That game was also played in the Alamodome.
Lady Bear fans make presence known
With Baylor and Michigan both having yellow as a primary school color, it was difficult to separate the Lady Bears fans from the Wolverine faithful at first glance.
But the Baylor fans were the ones raising a loud, perhaps relieved cheer at the end.
The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament didn’t allow fans for the first two rounds, only team’s pass lists. Beginning on Saturday, tickets were sold up to 17% capacity in the Alamodome.
It was clear from the number of Baylor shirts and caps streaming into the Alamodome on Saturday that it was a partisan crowd.
It was certainly appreciated on the court.
“I heard everything they were saying,” Smith said. “I love playing in front of family and all my friends. Just for them to be there is super special to me.”
Mutual respect
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey has praised Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico dating back to at least 2018 when the Wolverines landed in Waco for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
So it’s no surprise that Mulkey had more of the same to say after such a hard-fought contest versus the Wolverines.
“Guys, Kim, their coach, is one of my favorite people in coaching,” Mulkey said. “I want to compliment her and her team. It's heartbreaking. It's heartbreaking to play so tough. I thought they were just tough. I thought they were physical. They kept us from going to the offensive boards. They do the fundamental things right like blocking out.”
Mulkey and Barnes Arico embraced for several seconds following the Lady Bears’ win.
“Mulkey came up to me after and said, ‘I never saw a team that played that hard, that played for each other, with fight, never quit,’” Barnes Arico said.