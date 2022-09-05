Road trip to future Big 12 rival BYU major test for Bears

When Baylor arrives Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium, Dave Aranda expects a loud, packed BYU crowd to welcome its future Big 12 rival to Provo, Utah.

The No. 25 Cougars are set to join the Big 12 in 2023. But Aranda hasn’t thought much about the impending conference rivalry.

Playing their first road game, the No. 10 Bears will have their hands full against a rugged, experienced BYU team that opened the season with a 50-21 thrashing of USF in Tampa.

“They’re a veteran group,” Aranda said. “I think their size and their physicality really stand out. They play a real physical old-school kind of game, and it’s cool to see from the outside. It’s another thing to be lined up against it, and so we’re definitely going to be challenged at the line of scrimmage.”

The Bears showed BYU their own brand of physicality in a 38-24 win over the Cougars last season at McLane Stadium. With Abram Smith pounding away for 188 yards and three touchdowns, the Bears piled up 303 yards rushing to BYU’s 67.

Though BYU quarterback Jaren Hall threw for 342 yards and a touchdown, the Bears sacked him five times. Hall is back for his junior year and looked impressive against USF by hitting 25 of 32 passes for 261 yards and two scores.

“Great play-action pass thrower,” Aranda said. “I think he can move in the pocket and create things when things aren’t there. He’s going to be one of the better quarterbacks we’ll play all year. The film’s impressive in terms of the decisions he makes, and the throws he doesn’t take. He doesn’t put the team at risk. He was good last year, he’s better now.”

Though highly productive running back Tyler Allgeier is gone to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons after rushing for 1,601 yards and 23 touchdowns last season, Aranda is impressed by Christopher Brooks, a Cal transfer who rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown on just 13 carries against USF.

“He’s a physical runner, falls forward, he’s got good speed,” Aranda said. “I think his vision is strong. I think he’s a force. The offensive line and their cohesion and their ability to communicate with each other, they’ve been going at it for a while, a lot of those guys. Their running game is the first thing you have to stop, and it’s immediate when you watch the tape.”

BYU’s defense also delivered a strong performance by holding USF to 293 yards as former Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon hit 17 of 30 passes for 172 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

“Well, I was pulling for him,” Aranda said. “I hope for him, for all the success and I know they had a tough one vs. BYU, and BYU does that to a lot of people.”

The Bears hope to use superior speed to their advantage against the Cougars, and they flashed plenty of it in Saturday’s season-opening 69-10 win over UAlbany at McLane Stadium.

Sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen opened Baylor’s scoring by hitting Monaray Baldwin for a 47-yard touchdown and later found Auburn transfer Hal Presley streaking in the end zone for a 38-yard score. Baldwin broke loose for a 50-yard touchdown run on a reverse in the third quarter.

“Monaray’s role is bigger now, so for him to take hold of that right away and run with it is cool to see,” Aranda said. “I think Hal in the position he’s playing now is a big one coming from last year. For him to make his own mark early is cool to see.”

The most spectacular play of the night belonged to sixth-year senior Gavin Holmes, who escaped three tacklers on a punt return before sprinting for a 72-yard touchdown. Aranda was especially happy for Holmes, who has battled knee injuries throughout his career, missing the entire 2019 and 2021 seasons.

“I would hope that my son and my daughters kind of have the heart that he has, and just the awareness and the compassion that he has,” Aranda said. “It’s just way impressive, and so you root hard for guys like that. For him to have an opportunity, man, that’s so cool. It could not happen to a better dude.”

Though the Bears rushed for 259 yards against the Great Danes, they hope to get off to a better start after picking up just 43 yards rushing on 15 carries in the first half. UAlbany stacked the line of scrimmage to stop the run, and the Shapen took advantage of it by hitting some deep passes.

Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and offensive line coach Eric Mateos coached on BYU head coach Kalani Sitaki’s staff prior to last season, so they’ll have plenty of insights on how to attack the Cougars’ defense.

“I think there’s both a full understanding and appreciation for the looks that we’re going to see,” Aranda said. “And then, I think it’s also getting some of the happy feet, maybe the insecurities out of the guys that are carrying the ball. You go through the first one so that you can be better for the second one, and we’re hoping that that’s the case.”

