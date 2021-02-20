Road trippin': Lady Bears bus to Oklahoma, looking for season sweep

Most of the time, the Baylor Lady Bears’ high-flying act isn’t limited to NaLyssa Smith finishing off an ally-oop.

As a big-time, perennial power women’s college basketball program, the Lady Bears usually take chartered flights to away games anywhere from Lubbock to Las Vegas to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

But this weekend, the Baylor women are kicking it old school as they board buses north to play Oklahoma at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Although the winter storm that hit Texas last week altered the Lady Bears schedule — their mid-week home game versus West Virginia was postponed until March 8 and the Oklahoma game was bumped from Saturday to Sunday — the bus trip isn’t because of weather.

Due to the financial hit the Baylor athletic department took with COVID-19 cancellations and precautions, the Lady Bears will be rolling down Interstate 35 to help out with costs.

“It was asked by the administration because of COVID, how can we cut and help with expenses?” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “(All of the Baylor programs were asked) if we could take a plane trip away and help with expenses. That’s the one that we chose because of the distance.”