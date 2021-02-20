Road trippin': Lady Bears bus to Oklahoma, looking for season sweep

Most of the time, the Baylor Lady Bears’ high-flying act isn’t limited to NaLyssa Smith finishing off an ally-oop.
As a big-time, perennial power women’s college basketball program, the Lady Bears usually take chartered flights to away games anywhere from Lubbock to Las Vegas to the U.S. Virgin Islands.
But this weekend, the Baylor women are kicking it old school as they board buses north to play Oklahoma at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Although the winter storm that hit Texas last week altered the Lady Bears schedule — their mid-week home game versus West Virginia was postponed until March 8 and the Oklahoma game was bumped from Saturday to Sunday — the bus trip isn’t because of weather.
Due to the financial hit the Baylor athletic department took with COVID-19 cancellations and precautions, the Lady Bears will be rolling down Interstate 35 to help out with costs.
“It was asked by the administration because of COVID, how can we cut and help with expenses?” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “(All of the Baylor programs were asked) if we could take a plane trip away and help with expenses. That’s the one that we chose because of the distance.”
However, the drive up through Fort Worth, Denton and Ardmore, Okla., on the way to the Sooners’ campus isn’t anything new to Mulkey. Before the Lady Bears started winning national championships, they were road warriors.
“I have bused to Norman,” Mulkey said. “Bused to Norman quite often when we first were hired here.”
On this particular trip, Mulkey will likely be thinking about the Lady Bears’ pursuit of their 11th consecutive Big 12 regular season championship. Seventh-ranked Baylor (16-2, 11-1 in conference) had a 1.5-game lead over No. 19 West Virginia in second place going into this weekend’s slate of Big 12 games.
In order to maintain, or perhaps increase that margin, Baylor will be looking for a season sweep of Oklahoma. The Lady Bears stomped the Sooners, 84-61, back on Jan. 23 at the Ferrell Center despite missing guard DiJonai Carrington from the lineup and with forward Caitlin Bickle playing limited minutes.
Carrington has been a force since returning from a coronavirus quarantine. In five games, she has averaged 15 points while knocking down 13 3-pointers.
“(Carrington) brings a perimeter threat,” Mulkey said. “She brings another body, especially a perimeter type deal that if we have to go small and defend them some on the road, she’s there and available. When you have everybody, you’re a better basketball team because everybody has a role to play.”
The math would suggest that an Oklahoma team that couldn’t keep up with Baylor, despite the Lady Bears missing Carrington, doesn’t stand much of a chance with the graduate transfer guard back in the lineup.
But Mulkey has built the Baylor program to have a chip on its shoulder and never underestimate an opponent.
“It’s going to be a lot different, hopefully, with (Carrington),” Mulkey said. “It will be difficult because they’re playing really good and their lineup’s different. But at least we know what we have with her.”
The Sooners are on a bit of a surge with a home victory over Iowa State on Feb. 9 and a road victory at West Virginia on Feb. 13. Guards Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson combined for 41 points to lift Oklahoma over the Mountaineers.
That pair performed well in the previous meeting with Baylor when Williams posted 29 points and Robertson added 19.
But the Sooners couldn’t contain the Lady Bears, who had five players in double figures. Smith led the way with 21. Moon Ursin and Trinity Oliver each pitched in 14. Baylor centers Hannah Gusters and Queen Egbo contributed 11 and 10 respectively.
The Lady Bears racked up 25 assists the first time around against Oklahoma, led by point guard DiDi Richards, who had 12 dimes.
The Sooners are employing a guard-heavy lineup. The might mean that those passes for easy baskets for the Lady Bears are there again as Baylor possesses a distinct size advantage.
The key for Baylor will be chasing Oklahoma around the perimeter and keeping them from getting too hot.