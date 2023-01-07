Road warriors: No. 23 Baylor women outmuscle No. 21 Kansas, 75-62

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Before this week, Nicki Collen thought to herself, “If we can steal one of these Top 25 road games, we’ll be in good shape.”

So, to go 2-for-2 is a pretty big deal.

No. 23 Baylor managed to outmuscle the bigger Kansas players and won the battle of the boards on its way to snatching a 75-62 victory over the No. 21 Jayhawks on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Bears improve to 12-3 overall and 3-0 in the Big 12 with their second straight Top 25 road win, after defeating No. 17 Oklahoma earlier in the week in Norman.

“The fact that we came in here and essentially led tip to finish says a lot about how tough we were,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said.

Sarah Andrews gave Baylor another lights-out offensive performance in the win. Coming off a career-high 30-point game in the win over the Sooners, Andrews pumped in 27 points against the Jayhawks (12-2, 2-1). Andrews shot 10-of-16 from the floor and 4-of-4 from the free throw line, and scored 23 of her 27 in the second half. She also played all 40 minutes.

The same held true for fellow guard Ja’Mee Asberry (11 points, two steals), while point guard Jaden Owens played 39 out of 40 minutes.

“We didn’t play a lot of players at OU, part of that was foul trouble, the ones we did play,” Collen said. “Then all of the sudden to come here and truly play six players and those guards, all three of them, to go the whole way, that’s toughness. That’s toughness.”

This marked the first matchup between two Top 25 women’s teams at Allen Fieldhouse in 10 years, and Baylor knew it wouldn’t be easy. Kansas hadn’t lost a game at home all season, and its lone loss overall was a triple-overtime defeat at Nebraska.

But Baylor played big, in more ways than one. Freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs crashed the boards with aggression, and finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot. Fifth-year senior Caitlin Bickle supplied her usual grit, overcoming some foul trouble to pocket her own double-double with 12 points and 12 boards.

All told, Baylor won the battle of the boards, 44-30, and limited Kansas to only seven offensive rebounds.

“So much of their stuff is playing downhill and they score downhill and they offensive rebound,” Collen said, of the Jayhawks. “But the thing I’m most proud of — and it’s not even close – the fact that we gave up only seven offensive rebounds when they didn’t shoot the basketball that well and there’s that many defensive rebounds that you’ve got to go get, that was amazing for us.”

Like a gnat flying around a picnic, Buggs proved to be a pest to Kansas from the get-go. She scored the Bears’ first six points of the game, even learning from her mistakes after KU’s 6-foot-6 center Taiyanna Jackson swatted one of her shots. The next time down, Buggs gave Jackson a deft pump fake to get the veteran off her feet before laying the ball in.

Some Baylor turnover issues, however, helped the Jayhawks push back, and they took an 11-6 lead on a spin-and-score from Chandler Prater. But after a timeout, Baylor responded with a 10-0 run, capped by a corner 3 from Owens, and the Bears took a 16-11 lead.

The Bears kept scrapping in the second, and managed to maintain that five-point lead by the halftime break at 32-27. But it didn’t come without some scars, as all three starting guards for BU — Owens, Andrews and Asberry — went into the locker room with two fouls apiece.

Naturally, Kansas made its second-half runs. The Bears held Zakiyah Franklin scoreless until she dropped in a layup in transition at the 2:49 mark of the third quarter. That seemed to loosen Franklin up, and she nailed an open 3-pointer shortly thereafter to cut BU’s lead to 49-47.

That led to a timeout, and Baylor generally comes out of such breaks with more composure. That certainly was the case this time around. The Bears closed the third on a 7-0 run, including an Andrews trey after a BU offensive rebound and another Andrews gem when she banked in a runner. That helped the Bears take a 56-47 lead into the fourth.

Baylor pushed the gap to as many as 12 in the fourth before Kansas scratched back. The Jayhawks trimmed the deficit to 65-61 on a Franklin jumper with 2:43 to go.

Baylor didn’t wilt. Andrews hit another big bucket, and then shortly thereafter Asberry scooped up a steal after a KU fumble, then streaked downcourt for a layup while drawing a foul from a chasing defender.

Wyvette Mayberry led Kansas with 19 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers. But Baylor limited Jackson, who came in averaging 15.8 points and 12.6 rebounds, to only eight points and eight boards, on just 2-of-4 from the floor.

For Littlepage-Buggs, the double-double was her fifth of the season, and she hit double figures in scoring for the first time since going for 30 against Tennessee State on Dec. 15.

The win for Baylor was its 13th in a row in Big 12 action. Seldom has Baylor been the lower-ranked team as it was in each of these past two games. The Bears certainly won’t be when they host Oklahoma State on Wednesday, but Collen said they’ve got to carry the same mentality to the floor that they’ve shown lately.

“I felt like we went into this game and played like we were the underdog,” Collen said. “Played like we had to win every possession. We had to win every possession. And that’s the mentality we have to have, that’s the toughness we have to have.”