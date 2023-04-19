Baylor has become a destination for tight ends since offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes uses them heavily in pro-style formations.

So it was no shock when North Texas junior transfer Jake Roberts joined the Bears this spring.

“The people here at Baylor are special and the offense that Coach Grimes runs is obviously very tight end friendly,” Roberts said. “So those were two enticing aspects to my decision. And it’s not just about the football aspect. I wanted to go somewhere where I could develop as a person too.”

Now entering his third season as Baylor’s offensive coordinator, Grimes has built a deep, talented tight ends room that features nine listed on the spring roster.

Since fifth-year senior Ben Sims is gone, there is no longer a go-to tight end, so competition for playing time is fierce.

“My vision when I took this job was to build that room up to the point where we could have a lot of competition there and play a lot of tight ends,” Grimes said. “It’s been a work in progress. I think as we’ve continued to add to the group each year, we’ve got it to where we want it now. We’ve got some young guys who are really talented too that aren’t as far along as some of the older guys.”

Roberts made 28 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns in 2022 in his third season with the Mean Green. In his two previous years on the squad, he made a combined 15 catches for 147 yards.

Playing in Grimes’ wide-zone attack, Roberts admits he has a big learning curve.

“There’s a lot of different techniques and stuff, intricate parts of the offense that maybe I haven’t done as much in the past,” Roberts said. “And that’s kind of what I’ve been focusing on this spring, as well as other things that I’ve been doing in the past, just trying to take the next step in those areas.”

Drake Dabney was enjoying a good season for the Bears before he broke his fibula following a catch against Texas Tech on Oct. 29, 2022 in Lubbock. A big target at 6-5 and 251 pounds, Dabney had already made 16 catches for 173 yards in eight games.

But he’s back this spring and is looking forward to a healthy 2023 senior season.

“It’s been a long journey getting there, but it’s definitely felt good to be out there again,” Dabney said. “It was pretty disappointing. I felt like I was just getting better each week. And then, for that to happen was pretty devastating. But I’m just continuing to pray and just do what I need to do and thankful to have a great training staff who has guided me through the whole process and got me back to where I need to be so I can be out there with my teammates.”

As a veteran tight end, Dabney knows he needs to be a leader in his group like Sims was last season.

“Yeah, me and Ben have actually talked a lot just about me stepping up, what he did, what he felt like he should have done and just talking about what he’s doing, the draft process and how the team’s looking now,” Dabney said. “Once he left, it was an easy transition for me to step up and be the leader I know I can be.”

There isn’t a more versatile tight end for the Bears than Gavin Yates, a 6-2, 248-pound junior who can also shift to fullback.

“I think I’m a little different than everyone else in the tight end room,” Yates said. “I always get called short, and I have little arms. But I’m 6-2, I’m really not that short. I’m kind of more a fullback H-back style, but I’m not letting that limit me. This spring, I’m really working on my all-around game and blocking to play side, which I haven’t done a lot in wide zone.”

Sophomore Kelsey Johnson is a factor in the tight ends room after battling injuries last season. Redshirt freshman Cody Mladenka, Tyler Junior College transfer Mark Patton and freshmen Hawkins Polley, Matthew Klopfenstein and Jonathan Nielsen are also battling for playing time.

They’ve all enjoyed working with returning starting quarterback Blake Shapen and Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Robertson during spring drills.

“Me and Blake are roommates, actually, so I’m pretty tight with him and Sawyer,” Roberts said. “Sawyer is a great personality, always bringing positive energy. And Blake has really stepped up as a leader. He knows his stuff. I’ve learned a lot from him already. Being around him a lot, you can just tell he’s a guy that has a lot of football knowledge.”

Earlier in the spring semester, Yates invited the entire group of tight ends to his place for a barbeque. The bill was not cheap.

“Yeah, it was an expensive grocery bill,” Yates said. “I had to ask my mom to help me pay for that.”