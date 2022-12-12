 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roberts, Montgomery joining Auburn staff

Former Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts is joining Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery, both former Baylor assistant football coaches, are joining new Auburn head coach Huge Freeze's staff.

Roberts served as Baylor defensive coordinator for three seasons until he was dismissed by head coach Dave Aranda two weeks ago following the Bears' 6-6 regular season.

Montgomery was an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Art Briles' staff at Baylor from 2008-14 before becoming Tulsa's head coach where he went 43-53 with four bowl appearances before he was fired following the Golden Hurricane's 5-7 finish this season.

Auburn hired Freeze on Nov. 29 following four seasons at Liberty where he posted a 34-15 record with four bowl appearances.

