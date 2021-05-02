Rodoni dominates as Baylor sweeps Kansas

The Jayhawks stranded runners at first and second after Rodoni intentionally walked Morgyn Wynne, who had blasted two homers on Saturday. Macy Omli was already on second base after a single and wild pitch by Sidney Holman-Mansell.

“I definitely didn’t sleep well last night just thinking of starting the day off in a stressful situation,” Rodoni said. “I knew once we got that game out of the way, I could take a breath and relax a little bit and come back to the second game with a fresh start. Getting that one out was huge, and the defense played great first game and second game.”

The Lady Bears (27-15, 8-6) moved into strong position for an NCAA regional with a three-game series remaining against Texas next weekend before the Big 12 tournament in Oklahoma City. Kansas (22-23, 2-13) was No. 42 in NCAA RPI through last weekend’s games while Baylor was No. 43, making it a key series for both teams.

“I just told the team, you can’t let your foot off the gas pedal for sure because we’ve got two more weeks that will help us tremendously,” Moore said. “I’m a little surprised with the schedule that we’ve played that our RPI was in the 40s. Maybe that’s motivated us a little bit to be focused.”