Rodoni dominates as Baylor sweeps Kansas

Gia Rodoni returned to Baylor for her sixth season with visions of giving the Lady Bears the dominating pitching they’ve come to expect of their longtime ace.
Vintage Rodoni was on full display in the Lady Bears’ three-game sweep of Kansas.
Rodoni threw a three-hitter and matched her season high with 10 strikeouts to lead Baylor to a 6-1 win over the Jayhawks in Sunday’s series finale at Getterman Stadium.
After opening the series with a four-hitter in Friday’s 7-1 win, Rodoni (11-7) completed the weekend with two wins and a save. The right-hander allowed seven hits and two runs in 14.1 innings while collecting 17 strikeouts.
“Everybody knows what she’s capable of doing,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “Just didn’t know if her body was going to let her get there this year. But it’s sure exciting to see her throw the way she did this weekend and even against Oklahoma earlier this week. I think she’s hitting her stride and she feels like she is at the right time. It just builds confidence and you play a little more free, your bats are a little more relaxed.”
Rodoni started the day right by striking out Ashlyn Anderson to finish off a 6-5 win over the Jayhawks after Saturday’s game was suspended with two outs in the top of the seventh due to heavy rain.
The Jayhawks stranded runners at first and second after Rodoni intentionally walked Morgyn Wynne, who had blasted two homers on Saturday. Macy Omli was already on second base after a single and wild pitch by Sidney Holman-Mansell.
“I definitely didn’t sleep well last night just thinking of starting the day off in a stressful situation,” Rodoni said. “I knew once we got that game out of the way, I could take a breath and relax a little bit and come back to the second game with a fresh start. Getting that one out was huge, and the defense played great first game and second game.”
The Lady Bears (27-15, 8-6) moved into strong position for an NCAA regional with a three-game series remaining against Texas next weekend before the Big 12 tournament in Oklahoma City. Kansas (22-23, 2-13) was No. 42 in NCAA RPI through last weekend’s games while Baylor was No. 43, making it a key series for both teams.
“I just told the team, you can’t let your foot off the gas pedal for sure because we’ve got two more weeks that will help us tremendously,” Moore said. “I’m a little surprised with the schedule that we’ve played that our RPI was in the 40s. Maybe that’s motivated us a little bit to be focused.”
Despite leaving the bases loaded in the second and third innings, Baylor provided plenty of support for Rodoni with an 11-hit attack led by Taylor Ellis and Aliyah Binford with three hits apiece.
Ellis kicked Baylor’s offense into gear with a one-out triple in the second inning off Kansas starter Tatum Goff (7-4). Kansas rightfielder Tarin Travieso had tracked down the fly ball in the right-field alley, but she collided with centerfielder Brittany Jackson, forcing both outfielders to leave the game.
Josie Bower followed with a single to score Ellis to give the Lady Bears a 1-0 lead.
“First and foremost, the centerfielder (Jackson) is actually my ex-teammate from Texas Glory back in the day so I wish the very best for her and I hope she’s OK,” Ellis said. “So that was kind of a bittersweet moment. I was happy I got the triple but upset that she got hurt.”
Kansas answered with Lyric Moore’s solo homer in the third before Emily Hott opened the bottom of the inning with a double and scored on Binford’s single to give Baylor a 2-1 lead.
Baylor broke it open with a three-run fourth inning. After Lou Gilbert walked and Hott singled, Goose McGlaun provided the Lady Bears a 3-0 lead with a sacrifice fly. Binford and Ellis followed with run-scoring doubles off Savanna DesRochers to extend the lead to 5-1.
“Giving up that home run early in the game, I knew they would respond,” Rodoni said. “I know I don’t have to be perfect, and they’re always going to respond back and keep fighting. This is one of the best hitting teams I’ve been on throughout my six years being here. I’m definitely impressed with how much they’ve grown and I’m excited to see how much they can keep putting up.”
The Lady Bears added another run in the sixth when Gilbert doubled and came across on Binford’s single. With Rodoni pitching so well, Baylor’s hitters didn’t put a lot of pressure on themselves.
“It’s great to play behind Gia and it’s great to see her back in her groove,” Ellis said. “She did a great job this weekend, she did last weekend (against Iowa State) as well. It’s good to see her back in her element and we’ve got a great defense behind her as well that’s doing really well right now. We’re starting to mesh at the right time.”