Rodoni named Big 12 pitcher of week
Baylor sixth-year senior Gia Rodoni was named Big 12 pitcher of the week.

Rodoni went 3-0 on the road last week with two of those wins coming in the Big 12-opening series against Texas Tech in Lubbock. She threw 21 strikeouts over 18 innings, including the 600th strikeout of her career, while allowing just two walks and three earned runs.

On Sunday, Rodoni matched her career high by throwing eight innings before the Lady Bears won 5-2. Earlier in the week, Rodoni shut down Sam Houston State with a one-hitter in 5.1 innings with nine strikeouts in a 7-3 win.

