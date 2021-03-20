Rodoni outdueled as Houston downs Baylor softball, 3-1

Sarah Queen drilled a two-run double in the first inning as Houston went on to a 3-1 win over Baylor on Saturday afternoon at Getterman Stadium.

Baylor's Gia Rodoni (4-4) pitched well the rest of the game as she finished with a five-hitter with four walks while collecting 10 strikeouts.

However, Rodoni was outdueled by Rachel Hertenberger (4-3) who threw a four-hitter and walked two in a seven-inning complete-game performance.

Baylor (16-5) will host Houston (9-12) again at 1 p.m. Sunday.