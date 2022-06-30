 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Waco Tribune-Herald is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by RV Station
top story

Rodriguez reportedly joining Longhorns as hitting coach

  • 0
Baylor Maryland (copy)

Former Baylor head coach Steve Rodriguez will serve as the hitting coach at the University of Texas next year, according to multiple media reports.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Former Baylor baseball head coach Steve Rodriguez has landed on his feet in Austin.

Rodriguez has accepted a position as the hitting coach at the University of Texas, according to reports from Orangebloods.com and D1Baseball.com.

Rodriguez spent seven seasons as Baylor head coach before resigning in May following a 26-28 season. He tallied a 197-146 mark in his BU tenure and led the Bears to three NCAA regional appearances. Prior to coming to Baylor, Rodriguez spent 12 seasons as the head coach at Pepperdine, his alma mater.

Rodriguez will join a Longhorn team that made the College World Series and ranked among the best hitting squads in the country in 2022.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert