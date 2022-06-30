Rodriguez reportedly joining Longhorns as hitting coach

Former Baylor baseball head coach Steve Rodriguez has landed on his feet in Austin.

Rodriguez has accepted a position as the hitting coach at the University of Texas, according to reports from Orangebloods.com and D1Baseball.com.

Rodriguez spent seven seasons as Baylor head coach before resigning in May following a 26-28 season. He tallied a 197-146 mark in his BU tenure and led the Bears to three NCAA regional appearances. Prior to coming to Baylor, Rodriguez spent 12 seasons as the head coach at Pepperdine, his alma mater.

Rodriguez will join a Longhorn team that made the College World Series and ranked among the best hitting squads in the country in 2022.