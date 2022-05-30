Rodriguez resigns from Baylor after seven years, three NCAA appearances

Following a seven-year run, Steve Rodriguez is out as head baseball coach at Baylor.

Rodriguez has stepped down as Baylor’s coach following a second straight full season outside of the NCAA tournament, Baylor confirmed on Monday. He finishes his tenure with a 197-146 overall record.

“While a decision of this magnitude is never easy, I am at peace with it,” said Rodriguez in a statement. “Seven years is a long time at one place, and now it is time for a new voice to lead the Baylor baseball program. I will forever be grateful to the outstanding young men who have played for me. I am just happy that I was able to help young men achieve their own goals of playing professionally, that our program helped young men find faith and that I have built lifelong friendships with players for my entire career.

"I wish every one of them the very best on the field and in life. My family and I wish Baylor the very best and will always cherish our times as Baylor Bears.”

Rodriguez accepted the Baylor job in June 2015 after the firing of Steve Smith, as one of the final hires made by former athletic director Ian McCaw before his departure from Baylor. Prior to coming to Waco, Rodriguez spent 12 seasons as the head coach at Pepperdine, his alma mater, leading the Waves to eight NCAA tournament appearances.

Though the Bears struggled in his initial season in Waco of 2016, finishing 24-29, they made a jump thereafter, reaching three straight NCAA regionals. In 2017, Rodriguez won Big 12 Coach of the Year honors from both the league’s coaches and the Tribune-Herald. In 2018, Baylor won the Big 12 tournament title for the first time in program history.

But following the COVID-shortened season of 2020, Rodriguez’s Bears took a step back. In 2021, they went 31-20 overall and 11-13 in the Big 12, the program’s first sub-.500 mark in conference play since Rodriguez’s debut season of 2016. It didn’t help that Baylor suffered some COVID-19 absences on the roster at the end of its season. Baylor still harbored hope of making the NCAA tournament going into Selection Monday, but finished 65th overall, just out of the field, as the first team left out.

This season Rodriguez assembled a challenging nonconference schedule that ranked among the toughest in the country. But it didn’t really pay off, as Baylor went 26-28 overall and 7-17 in conference play. The Bears’ only Big 12 series win came over last-place Kansas.

Asked about his future following Baylor’s 11-1 run-rule loss to Oklahoma State last Friday in Arlington, Rodriguez said, “That’s Mack Rhoades’s decision. My job is to coach baseball. His job is to pick coaches.”

Now a change has come, in the way of Rodriguez's resignation. Given its place as a Power 5 program in a strong baseball conference Baylor figures to be an attractive job. Certainly there will be some local sentiment from fans for McLennan’s Mitch Thompson — a former Baylor assistant under Smith who has taken the Highlanders to four JUCO World Series trips and a national title in 2021 — though Rhoades has shown in his six years at Baylor that he’s willing to go more off-the-radar in his coaching hires.

In a release, Rhoades thanked Rodriguez for his tenure.

“We are grateful for Steve’s time at Baylor over the past seven years and for his commitment to our student-athletes, our university and to Preparing Champions for Life,” Rhoades said in a statement. “On behalf of Baylor University, I want to thank Steve and his family for their service, and we wish him, his wife Kim and their two children, Julia and Nolan, the very best as God directs their next steps. We have a world-class university and incredible momentum in Baylor Athletics, and I am confident we will identify and recruit a tremendous new head coach.”

Baylor said that Rhoades has launched a national search for Rodriguez's successor and would not comment on any prospective candidates.

