Role play: Bickle progressing by doing the little things

When Baylor faced Big 12 nemesis Iowa State two weeks ago at the Ferrell Center, Lady Bears junior forward Caitlin Bickle was physically separated from the team, and everyone else for that matter.
Bickle had her turn in quarantine during Baylor’s COVID-19 interruption earlier this month. It caused her to miss Baylor’s first two games back from the hiatus as she was stuck in a hotel room.
But that doesn’t mean Bickle was emotionally isolated from what was going on. Like many of the Lady Bears fans who would be cheering for her in the Ferrell Center during a normal year, she had to settle for yelling at the television while Baylor battled the Cyclones.
In fact, being that she was in a hotel were other guests had booked rooms, the threat of a noise complaint lingered in the back of Bickle’s mind.
“There were a few time when the phone rang and I was worried it was about that,” she said. “It was very odd being in a hotel room and screaming during our games. It’s just amazing to be back. … You don’t really know what you have until you lose it.”
Bickle came back and got in the game when the Lady Bears defeated Oklahoma on Jan. 23 at the Ferrell Center. Then, against TCU on Tuesday night, she played her role by grabbing five rebounds in nine minutes of action.
Two years ago, Bickle was mostly along for the ride during her freshman season, a smiling presence on a dominant team. She was a five-star recruit, the No. 28 player in the nation coming out of high school in 2018. Despite suffering an ACL injury during her senior year of high school, Bickle could have picked plenty of college programs where she would have shown up and immediately been inserted in the starting lineup.
Instead, she played less than six minutes a game as a freshman, almost all of which came when the Lady Bears had already sealed a win.
“For a lot of the younger ones, it was more just being a practice player,” Bickle said. “Freshman year when we played UConn I had to be like Katie Lou (Samuelson). It was a good opportunity to first of all see Kalani (Brown) and see Lauren (Cox) work down there and just do what they do, but also to be able to prepare them for games.”
At the Final Four, Bickle kept everyone loose during downtime between practice and media obligations, joking with her teammates and the Lady Bears’ support staff. That was her role then.
“I came here to win national championships,” Bickle said. “I didn’t come here for anything else. I just want to win. As long as I’m part of a winning team, I’m good to go.”
Over the last two years, Bickle’s role has steadily increased as she’s gone from a practice player who gets mop-up duty in games to a key reserve. If one of the Lady Bears posts picks up a foul or misses a defensive assignment or block out, Baylor coach Kim Mulkey will point at the junior forward and then jut her thumb at the court — code for “get in there and fix it.”
Bickle is now averaging 4.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and a little more than one assist while playing 16.8 minutes per game. Those aren’t Big 12 Player of the Week type of numbers, but they show that the junior from Arizona is doing her job.
“I’ve definitely always said that I’m kind of just the player that gets the smaller things done,” Bickle said. “I’m trying to be out there solid on defense and just doing what I can. I know Moon (Ursin) is really stepping up, scoring a lot. That isn’t exactly my goal. I just want to sub in and do whatever I can to help. Rebounding has been really big for me this year. I’ve been really successful with that any time I’ve come in.”
Bickle has had a closer view than anyone of Ursin’s progression. The two are close friends and, though Bickle said they both prefer a high level of privacy, they decided to room together this year.
Lately, Ursin has been filling up the basket, giving Baylor fans reason to howl “Mooooon!”
A basketball player doesn’t often get singled out by the crowd for setting a good screen or executing a textbook box out. Even so, that’s what Bickle feels like she signed up to do.
“Moon has found what she’s great at,” Bickle said. “I think this year for me, it’s kind of the same thing that she had to go through last year. You saw her shine in moments last year. I think for me, it’s, ‘Ok, I come in and rebound.’ Coach needs a solid defender, she needs a solid passer, maybe she needs a few shots outside. I’m trying to do what Moon’s doing, perfecting what I can do best.”
Lady Bears fans might find out just how crucial Bickle’s understated role could be the rest of this season, starting tonight when she has a chance to make an impact on the court against Iowa State.
For the rest of the season, whether Bickle posts a double-double on a given night or just quietly, consistently makes the correct play, she’s all in for the Lady Bears’ cause.
“I’m trying not to look too far ahead because there can be so many changes,” Bickle said. “I’m going to be here no matter what. I’m just really focused on the now and the girls we have right now. I really, really want to win this year.”