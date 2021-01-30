Role play: Bickle progressing by doing the little things

Bickle is now averaging 4.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and a little more than one assist while playing 16.8 minutes per game. Those aren’t Big 12 Player of the Week type of numbers, but they show that the junior from Arizona is doing her job.

“I’ve definitely always said that I’m kind of just the player that gets the smaller things done,” Bickle said. “I’m trying to be out there solid on defense and just doing what I can. I know Moon (Ursin) is really stepping up, scoring a lot. That isn’t exactly my goal. I just want to sub in and do whatever I can to help. Rebounding has been really big for me this year. I’ve been really successful with that any time I’ve come in.”

Bickle has had a closer view than anyone of Ursin’s progression. The two are close friends and, though Bickle said they both prefer a high level of privacy, they decided to room together this year.

Lately, Ursin has been filling up the basket, giving Baylor fans reason to howl “Mooooon!”

A basketball player doesn’t often get singled out by the crowd for setting a good screen or executing a textbook box out. Even so, that’s what Bickle feels like she signed up to do.