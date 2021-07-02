Perhaps there’s something about the pace of basketball — how fast players dart up and down the court and how quickly the momentum can shift — that appeals to Nicki Collen.

Many of the big moments in her life, both good and bad, have moved the same way.

A little more than two months ago, Collen was preparing for her fourth season as the head coach of the WNBA Atlanta Dream. A ripple in the college ranks caught her eye when Kim Mulkey left Baylor to become the head coach at LSU. But it didn’t immediately change her plans.

Within a week, though, Collen had become a candidate for the Lady Bears job. She met with Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades on a Sunday and, by the following Monday evening, Collen was Baylor’s new women’s basketball coach.

That’s a quick turnaround, but not altogether foreign to the new head Lady Bear.

Collen, who earned a mechanical engineering degree from Marquette, was all set to begin work at Motorola in the summer of 2000 after her pro basketball career in Greece had ended. She had applied for a couple of assistant college basketball coaching positions that didn’t pan out.

Right before her first day of work at Motorola in Chicago, she got a phone message at her parents’ house.

“I remember getting home and listening to the message,” Collen said. “‘Mr. and Mrs. Taggart, I don’t know if Nicki is living there right now. I’m trying to track Nicki down. I’ve got a job open. It’s a great job because it’s working for me. It’s a bad job because it doesn’t pay much. Have Nicki give me a call, I’ve heard she’s considering getting into coaching.’”

The voice on the message was that of Tom Collen, then the head women’s hoops coach at Colorado State. Nicki Taggart turned him down initially. But he asked her to think about it for a couple of days and then make the trip to Fort Collins, Colo.

She thought she was making the trip as a courtesy. It turned out to be more than that.

“Just all the sudden, I’m with the team in the weight room and you’re back in this environment and you’re like, ‘Ok, this is where I belong,’” Collen said. “I took the job on the spot and then a couple weeks later went home to pack my car up and come back. In the meantime, I called Motorola and said, ‘Sorry I’m not coming.’”

That first season, the Rams posted a 25-7 record and finished in the NCAA Tournament second round with a loss to defending national champion UConn in Storrs, Conn.

The brand new assistant coach developed a strong connection with Tom Collen on and off the court.

“It was not very long to be honest. I think we would’ve been considered dating by Christmas for sure,” Nicki Collen said. “My parents played dumb for a long time. ‘We didn’t know.’ I’m like, ‘He sent a huge centerpiece at Christmas and he bought me a dog.’ You know? He got me a yellow lab. It was a tough thing because we had to tell the athletic director and he wasn’t comfortable with the situation. I ended up resigning at the end of the season.”

Circumstances within the Colorado State athletic department changed slightly. Rams football coach Sonny Lubick hired his son on the football staff, leading to Nicki Collen rejoining her then husband on the Rams women’s basketball bench.

Nicki Collen was an assistant coach with Tom Collen for nine seasons, before and after their three kids, Connor, Reese, and Logan, were born.

“Because of the fact that I was married to a head coach, I understood a lot of the extra stuff,” Collen said. “I understood the press conferences and marketing meetings and things that you never do as an assistant. Quite frankly, the basketball part was the easiest part.”

In the same way that Collen’s basketball coaching career and her family life launched quickly, another painful part of her journey came on fast.

Late in 2013, Collen’s sister, Jennifer Siegfried, went to the doctor with stomach pains, which were initially thought to be ulcers. When the pain didn’t decrease, Siegfried was eventually found to have a metastasized tumor in her liver.

When Collen was hired on May 3 of this year, she said it was a sign for her that it was her late sister’s birthday. Siegfried lived less than six months after being diagnosed with cancer.

“It was so aggressive,” Collen said. “Before she could ever get to that second round of chemo, her liver failed. I don’t think they ever figured out exactly where it started.”

Collen said her sister’s illness forced her to take a different role in the family. She had been the younger child and specialized in keeping things light. Suddenly, she had to be strong for her parents and her sister’s family.

Siegfried asked her sister to take a lead role in praying and being there spiritually, which Collen embraced.

“I prayed for her to not be in pain,” Collen said. “I can remember, when you watch specials about Stuart Scott or Jimmy V, it was always about how strong they were and how hard they fought. How tough they were. I think I realized in that moment that my sister was just as tough but had no chance. You’ve got to be given a chance to fight.

“From the time her liver failed, they told us it could be 24 hours and it was four days. We prayed over her so many times thinking that was the last breath. She kept hanging on and all you want in that moment is for her to have peace.”

Looking back, Collen said she can see how God worked in her sister’s life by giving her just enough time to be immersed in her family.

“I firmly believe her life was laid out,” Collen said. “She got married right out of college and everything was so planned out with her. She got her degree in computer science. She had a better job than her husband. But she was all about, ‘I’m going to stay at home until the kids go to school and then I’ll go back to work.’ Everything played out. They all learned to scuba dive. They traveled all over.

“Now it seems like it was God’s way of saying, ‘You don’t have a long time on this earth. Live it.’ Because they really did.”

The Taggarts were a sports family. Nicki fell in love with basketball in the fifth grade, but she continued to play multiple sports through high school. When she was a freshman, the softball coach at Platteville (Wis.) High School lobbied for her to play shortstop on the varsity squad. The only problem was that shortstop was Jennifer’s position the previous year. The family worked it out and the Taggarts manned the middle of the infield for the Platteville Hillwomen that season — Nicki at short and Jennifer at second.

The sisters always had an active lifestyle in common. Collen’s kids play sports as do her sister’s children. She said she wished for Jennifer to have a good week during her illness just to be able to attend a lacrosse match. That moment never came.

But her sister’s passing gave Collen a chance to evaluate her own life and better understand some important things.

“Those situations are a little bit of a wake-up call,” she said. “You hate when that’s how your wake-up call comes. But it was that experience that made me kind of challenge my view of, why do you do what you do? Why do you say, ‘Yes?’ What is important at the end of the day? I remember her telling me at one point how quickly your perspective can change.”

Life moves fast and Collen seems adept at keeping up.

Editor's note: The second part of this two-part series on new Lady Bears coach Nicki Collen, focusing on the team she took over, will run in Sunday’s paper.

