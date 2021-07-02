Roll with the changes: Collen thrives in momentum-shifting life of a hoops coach

Collen said her sister’s illness forced her to take a different role in the family. She had been the younger child and specialized in keeping things light. Suddenly, she had to be strong for her parents and her sister’s family.

Siegfried asked her sister to take a lead role in praying and being there spiritually, which Collen embraced.

“I prayed for her to not be in pain,” Collen said. “I can remember, when you watch specials about Stuart Scott or Jimmy V, it was always about how strong they were and how hard they fought. How tough they were. I think I realized in that moment that my sister was just as tough but had no chance. You’ve got to be given a chance to fight.

“From the time her liver failed, they told us it could be 24 hours and it was four days. We prayed over her so many times thinking that was the last breath. She kept hanging on and all you want in that moment is for her to have peace.”

Looking back, Collen said she can see how God worked in her sister’s life by giving her just enough time to be immersed in her family.