Room to run: Baylor's offense making strides with more Brewer carries

Throughout his time at Baylor, Charlie Brewer has been at his best whenever he’s used his feet to pick up yardage.
At some point this season, Baylor’s first-year coaching staff realized that when it came to Brewer’s running, they needed to use it or lose it.
Brewer’s rushing yardage has climbed over the Bears’ last two games. The senior quarterback never topped more than 29 yards in Baylor’s first five games of the year. But the coaches have cut him loose since then. He went for 76 yards in a 24-23 loss at Texas Tech on Nov. 14, and added 56 yards in a 32-31 win over Kansas State last weekend.
Overall in those two games Brewer totaled 39 carries for 132 yards and three touchdowns. And that’s while including the times Brewer was dumped for a sack as a rushing attempt. Take out the sack yardage, and he’s up to 168 yards in his last two outings, while averaging 5.6 yards per carry.
Baylor coach Dave Aranda said that once they realized that Brewer’s ball-carrying prowess was one of their most effective plays, it transformed the Bears’ offense.
“I look at part of that being on us as coaches, part of that being on me for not having that sooner,” Aranda said. “Charlie is at his best when it’s a 1-2 read, and if it isn’t there then go. That’s what you’re seeing. When it’s not that, say it’s a full-field read or it’s this or it’s that, I think that’s not when he plays at his best.
“From the West Virginia game on, to try to tie in or narrowing the scope to what we’re doing down to where there’s routes coming into his field of vision or he’s moving out of the pocket. Either way, if it’s not there, then go.”
This really isn’t anything new. Over Brewer’s previous three seasons at Baylor prior to 2020, he had rushed for 885 yards. He’s up to 1,054 now, second all-time among BU quarterbacks to only twinkle-toed Heisman winner Robert Griffin III. Brewer’s 21 career rushing touchdowns are tied for ninth in school history alongside Devin Chafin and Bryce Petty. Again, among quarterbacks only RG3, with 33 TDs, has rushed for more scores at Baylor.
Brewer’s best-ever rushing game coincided with arguably the most prolific statistical outing of his career. In the Texas Bowl against Vanderbilt on Dec. 27, 2018, Brewer not only passed for 384 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but he showed more wiggle than an inflatable tube man. Brewer scrambled for a career-best 109 yards and a touchdown that day, and later doffed a cowboy hat as the game’s MVP.
Baylor offensive lineman Jason Moore said that any time Brewer takes off on a designed run, that’s where the quarterback most flashes his toughness.
“We feel extremely confident anytime Charlie has the ball. He’s a playmaker and we protect him and block for him and watch what he does,” Moore said. “Charlie’s a real downhill runner. He makes guys miss, but on his runs he leaves it all out there. He’s going to run somebody over or jump over somebody. He’s going to do anything he can to get that first down. He’s going to try to get the extra yards.”
Against K-State, Baylor regained control of the ball at its own 31-yard line with 2:32 to go, trailing 31-29. And how did that game-winning march begin? With a five-yard rush from Brewer.
“At the quarterback position, everyone’s looking at you, especially in moments like that,” Brewer said after the game. “You’ve got to be able to show the confidence you have in your guys and to get those guys to rally around. We have a lot of confidence to do that in those situations.”
Now, Brewer has also been a punching bag for big hits throughout his career. He exited early in each of Baylor’s final two games of the 2019 season, against Oklahoma and Georgia, due to collisions that left him wobbly. Against K-State last week, he was dumped seven times for sacks. In all, he’s been sacked 24 times in 2020, and Baylor’s coaches certainly don’t want him taking a lot of lumps.
But they also know they’ve got to play to Brewer’s strengths. And that means giving him chances to get behind the big guys and scoot.
“I think that’s Charlie and I think that’s us, so we’re going to continue to find creative ways to kind of get that done because it’s inspiring when he plays the way he plays,” Aranda said. “We want Charlie to be Charlie.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!