Room to run: Baylor's offense making strides with more Brewer carries

Throughout his time at Baylor, Charlie Brewer has been at his best whenever he’s used his feet to pick up yardage.

At some point this season, Baylor’s first-year coaching staff realized that when it came to Brewer’s running, they needed to use it or lose it.

Brewer’s rushing yardage has climbed over the Bears’ last two games. The senior quarterback never topped more than 29 yards in Baylor’s first five games of the year. But the coaches have cut him loose since then. He went for 76 yards in a 24-23 loss at Texas Tech on Nov. 14, and added 56 yards in a 32-31 win over Kansas State last weekend.

Overall in those two games Brewer totaled 39 carries for 132 yards and three touchdowns. And that’s while including the times Brewer was dumped for a sack as a rushing attempt. Take out the sack yardage, and he’s up to 168 yards in his last two outings, while averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda said that once they realized that Brewer’s ball-carrying prowess was one of their most effective plays, it transformed the Bears’ offense.