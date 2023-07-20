The Big 12 released each team’s conference opponents for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season on Thursday, and Baylor will have home-and-home series with three of its in-state rivals.

The Bears will have home-and-home series with BYU, Kansas, TCU, Texas and Texas Tech. Baylor will also host Houston, Iowa State, Cincinnati and Oklahoma while playing road games at Kansas State, Oklahoma State, UCF and West Virginia.

It will mark the final season as conference foes for Baylor and Texas, as the Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners depart for the SEC after this year.

The Big 12 will release the full schedule with dates at a later time. This will mark the first season since 2011-12 that the conference will not play a full round-robin schedule, as it juggles 14 teams for a season.

Also Thursday, CBS Sports basketball writer Jon Rothstein reported that Baylor and Michigan State will play a neutral site game Dec. 16 at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit. That would give Baylor another high-profile blueblood nonconference opponent to go along with the Duke Blue Devils, who the Bears are slated to face Dec. 20 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Scott Drew’s Bears finished 23-11 last season and lost to Creighton in the second round of the NCAA tournament.