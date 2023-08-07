Running back Qualan Jones is no longer with the Baylor football program, according to an athletic department spokesman.

Jones had a breakout season last year, finishing with 462 yards and seven touchdowns, good for third on the team. He had 689 yards and nine touchdowns in four years with Baylor.

The redshirt senior from Grand Prairie figured to play a significant role in the Bears’ rushing attack this season after Craig Williams, the second-leading rusher last season, transferred to Louisiana Tech in January.

The Bears still have plenty of firepower in the running back room with reigning Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and 2023 preseason all-conference running back Richard Reese and Oklahoma State transfer Dominic Richardson.

True freshman Bryson Washington and redshirt sophomore Jordan Jenkins round out the running back group.