Running down a title: Lady Bears set for battle with Cowgirls

Last week, Mulkey described Oklahoma as a “hot” team because the Sooners were coming off wins over Iowa State and the 19th-ranked Mountaineers. By contrast, Oklahoma State has consistently played good basketball.

“Oklahoma State has done their job from start to finish,” Mulkey said. “They were picked eighth in this league and have an opportunity to finish second or third in the league.”

Perhaps the biggest reason why Oklahoma State surpassed preseason expectations has been the stellar play of senior forward Natasha Mack, who enters the regular season finale averaging 19.9 points and 12.1 rebounds.

Mack is a force on both ends of the floor and usually does more than just score.

“She blocks shots, for one thing. So you know when you go around her, she’s going to go up and try to block your shot,” Mulkey said. “She’s a scorer. Always going to go over that left shoulder and it’s very difficult to stop her from scoring. She’s a rebounding machine for them. … You can’t let her kill us on the boards.”

But, as usual, the Lady Bears go into this home game as a heavy favorite. Baylor defeated Oklahoma State by 19 in Stillwater, Okla., despite missing sixth-woman spark plug DiJonai Carrington from the lineup as well as backup forward Caitlin Bickle.