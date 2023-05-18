SALT LAKE CITY REGIONAL

Site: Dumke Family Softball Stadium

BAYLOR vs. OLE MISS

TV: ESPNU

BAYLOR BEARS

Coach: Glenn Moore (877-441 in 23 seasons at Baylor)

2023 record: 39-16 (8-10, 4th in Big 12)

NCAA Tournament history: 47-32 in 14 appearances

Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2021

Best finish: Women’s College World Series 2007, 2011, 2014, 2017

Strengths: The Bears feature a solid all-around team with an offense hitting .295, a pitching staff ERA of 2.44 and one of Moore’s best defensive teams. Shay Govan is the centerpiece of the offense with a team-high .382 batting average, 11 homers and 51 RBIs. Catcher Sydney Collazos (.349, 2 HRs, 23 RBIs) and centerfielder McKenzie Wilson (.337, 21 SBs) are major offensive threats. The Bears pitching staff relies on Dariana Orme (14-8, 1.92 ERA), RyLee Crandall (15-5, 2.92) and Kaci West (8-3, 2.51).

Concerns: After dominating early in the season, Orme struggled in the latter half of the season, prompting Moore to rest her in the final regular season series against Texas. The Bears have hit just 27 homers but could get a boost from Salt Lake City’s elevation of 4,256 feet.

OLE MISS REBELS

Coach: Jamie Trachsel (104-64 in three seasons)

2023 record: 30-26 (8-16, 11th in SEC)

NCAA Tournament history: 15-13 in six appearances

Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2022

Best finish: Super Regionals 2017, 2019

Strengths: The Rebels combine speed and power as Jalia Lassiter is hitting .283 with 17 stolen bases while Mya Stevenson has crushed 12 homers and Paige Smith 10. Ole Miss’ pitching staff is led by Aynslie Furbush with a 9-6 record and a 2.00 ERA while Catelyn Riley is 6-5 with a 2.67 ERA and Makenna Kliethermes is 6-6 with a 3.46 ERA. The staff comes at batters with a variety of speeds that has helped the Rebels record a 2.87 ERA.

Concerns: Facing tough pitching in the SEC, the Rebels hit just .229 in conference play and scored just 87 runs in 24 games. They’ve won just two of their last six games, but beat No. 10 national seed LSU in the first round of the SEC tournament before losing to Auburn.

UTAH vs. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

Time: 2:30 p.m. (approximate)

TV: ESPN+

UTAH UTES

Coach: Amy Hogue (408-363-1 in 15 seasons)

2023 record: 37-13 (15-9, 3rd in Pac-12)

NCAA Tournament history: 28-36 in 16 appearances

Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2017

Best finish: Women's College World Series in 1994

Strengths: The Utes are a dangerous offensive team that boasts eight starters hitting better than .300. Aliyah Belarde is hitting a team-high .393 with three homers, 25 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. Much of the power comes from Julia Jimenez with a .371 average, nine homers and 47 RBIs and Ellessa Bonstrom with a .338 average, 10 homers and 50 RBIs. Mariah Lopez (18-5, 2.33 ERA) is the pitching staff’s ace and Sydney Sandez (13-5, 2.73 ERA) is a strong number two pitcher.

Concerns: The Utes come into the regional with six straight wins, including a 7-4 win over No. 2 UCLA that earned them a host site over Baylor. However, they’ve gone through droughts, including five straight Pac-12 losses to No. 7 national seed Washington and UCLA before the current winning streak.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SALUKIS

Coach: Jen Sewell (57-31-1 in two seasons)

2023 record: 36-18 (13-14, 6th in MVC)

NCAA Tournament history: 11-20 in 10 appearances

Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2021

Best finish: NCAA regionals

Strengths: Like Utah, Southern Illinois earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with a 10-2 run-rule win over Indiana State in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament title game. Elizabeth Warwick leads the Salukis with a .377 average with three homers and 46 RBIs while Jackie Lis is a powerful slugger with a .352 average and a team-leading 17 homers and 55 RBIs. The pitching staff is led by Madi Eberle (19-8, 2.97 ERA) and Elliott Stinson (11-3, 3.43 ERA).

Concerns: If not for the MVC tournament championship, the Salukis wouldn’t be in the regional after finishing 13-14 in conference regular season play. Pitching depth could be tested since the Salukis have used just three pitchers all season.

– John Werner