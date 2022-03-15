Sam Houston rallies for 11-10 walk-off win over Bears

HUNTSVILLE — Another game, another MacKenzie walk-off winner. Only this time, if you’re a Baylor fan, it wasn’t wrong guy, not Baylor’s Jared McKenzie but rather Sam Houston State’s Aaron MacKenzie.

MacKenzie banged a two-run double in the bottom of the ninth as the Bearkats completed a wild comeback to top the Bears, 11-10, on Tuesday night at Don Sanders Stadium.

Baylor got production from up and down its batting order, but the bullpen couldn’t hold off Sam Houston (11-5) after the Bears took a 9-2 lead through four innings.

The Bears (9-7) already led 4-2 when they stretched the gap a bit with a five-run fourth. They took advantage of a pair of Bearkat errors in the inning, but also got RBI doubles from Alex Gonzales and Harrison Caley.

Caley, hitting in the nine-hole, went 3-for-4 with a run scored and one RBI in the loss for Baylor, which fell to 3-1 in midweek games. Even with Caley leading the way, it was a team effort at the plate, as every starting position player except one had a hit for the Bears. Tre Richardson and Jack Pineda tagged two hits each, while Kyle Nevin drove in a pair of runs.

But the Bears couldn’t hold off the surging Bearkats at the plate. Sam Houston scored two runs in the sixth, three in the seventh and another in the eighth to pull to within 10-8 entering the ninth.

Sam Houston cut the gap to 10-9 on Walker Janek’s RBI single in the ninth. Baylor reliever Matt Voelker, looking for his second save of the season, got to within an out of finishing it off when he dropped in a curveball to strike out for Christian James for the second out of the inning.

But then MacKenzie punched a deep one to center, and the ball dropped in, allowing both the tying and winning runs to score.

Baylor will start Big 12 play at home on Friday against TCU.