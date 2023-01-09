Sarah Andrews, Bears claim national, conference honors

The Baylor women’s basketball team claimed a variety of honors and awards on Monday.

Junior guard Sarah Andrews won the Big 12 Player of the Week honor as well as the ESPN National Player of the Week award. Andrews averaged 28.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in Baylor’s two games last week while shooting 50% from the floor.

Baylor freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs won her second Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor of the year, on the heels of a double-double (17 points, 13 rebounds) against Kansas.

Additionally, Baylor won ESPN’s National Team of the Week honor, coming off consecutive road wins over Top 25 foes Oklahoma and Kansas. That marked a first in program history.