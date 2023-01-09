 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sarah Andrews, Bears claim national, conference honors

  • 0
Baylor TCU (copy)

Baylor guard Sarah Andrews scored 27 and 30 points, respectively, in wins over Oklahoma and Kansas last week.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The Baylor women’s basketball team claimed a variety of honors and awards on Monday.

Junior guard Sarah Andrews won the Big 12 Player of the Week honor as well as the ESPN National Player of the Week award. Andrews averaged 28.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in Baylor’s two games last week while shooting 50% from the floor.

Baylor freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs won her second Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor of the year, on the heels of a double-double (17 points, 13 rebounds) against Kansas.

Additionally, Baylor won ESPN’s National Team of the Week honor, coming off consecutive road wins over Top 25 foes Oklahoma and Kansas. That marked a first in program history.

Baylor Basketball (W): Highlights at Kansas
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL players, fans show their support for Damar Hamlin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert