Scott Drew back for Bears' top 5 matchup against Illinois

“I remember when he was an assistant at Western Illinois and I was an assistant at Valpo, so we’ve known each other for a long time,” Drew said. “One thing that he’s always going to do is a great job adjusting to his personnel. At Oklahoma State, they went to a pack-line defense a little bit later on. But at the same time, they cause turnovers and get into the passing lane, and it’s not just a passive pack-line defense.”

The Bears have displayed offensive dynamics of their own by averaging 99 points and shooting 53.7 percent from the field while outrebounding their first two opponents by a whopping 45.5 to 24 per game.

Scoring has been balanced with Jared Butler averaging 18.5 points, MaCio Teague 18, Adam Flagler 14.5 and Davion Mitchell averaging 12.0 points and a team-high 6.5 assists.

Grabbing 15 rebounds against Washington, senior forward Mark Vital is averaging 8.5 boards while sophomore center Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is off to an impressive start by averaging nine points and eight rebounds.