Scott Drew back for Bears' top 5 matchup against Illinois

When Baylor coach Scott Drew arrived in Indianapolis, his players couldn’t hold back their emotions Tuesday morning.
Drew was forced to quarantine at home for 10 days due to a positive COVID-19 test while his team was in Las Vegas blowing out Louisiana and Washington over the weekend.
“We’re all really excited,” said Baylor guard Davion Mitchell. “We all gave him hugs when he came off the plane, so we’re ready to get to work.”
Drew joined the No. 2 Bears in time to prepare for their toughest two-game nonconference stretch of the season against No. 5 Illinois at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Jimmy V Classic followed by No. 1 Gonzaga at noon Saturday. Both games will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Baylor players have gone more than three months without a positive COVID-19 test, so Drew was glad that they didn’t have to sit out the first two games like he did. He said his health is good and he’s ready to coach.
“We’ve gone about 13 weeks without the players having to stop, and that’s great momentum,” Drew said. “Earlier in the summer, we had several guys who did have to quarantine. I can tell you it’s not fun. The guys have done a great job controlling everything they can control to keep us playing because those stoppages definitely affect you mentally and physically.”
With associate head coach Jerome Tang leading the Bears in Las Vegas, they opened the season with last Saturday’s 112-82 thrashing of Louisiana followed by Sunday’s 86-52 pounding of Washington.
Led by preseason All-America guard Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois will be a much tougher challenge. The Illini are off to a 3-0 start as they’ve averaged 98.7 points and have shot 56 percent from the field in lopsided wins over North Carolina A&T, Chicago State and Ohio.
Dosunmu is averaging 25.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists while hitting six of 14 3-pointers. Guard Adam Miller is another dangerous outside threat as he’s averaged 18 points and drained eight of 17 3-pointers.
With 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn averaging 15 points and 11.7 rebounds, the Illini will also be tough to defend inside.
“When you’re ranked top five in the country, that means you’ve got some talent,” Drew said. “I think the key too is besides the talent they have some experience now, they’re older players and proven players. So it will be a great opportunity for us to see just what areas we need to improve on and get better at as well if we want to do what we’d like to do as far as the remaining of the year with the goals we set.”
Drew is very familiar with Illinois coach Brad Underwood since he coached at SFA and Oklahoma State before heading to Champaign in 2017.
“I remember when he was an assistant at Western Illinois and I was an assistant at Valpo, so we’ve known each other for a long time,” Drew said. “One thing that he’s always going to do is a great job adjusting to his personnel. At Oklahoma State, they went to a pack-line defense a little bit later on. But at the same time, they cause turnovers and get into the passing lane, and it’s not just a passive pack-line defense.”
The Bears have displayed offensive dynamics of their own by averaging 99 points and shooting 53.7 percent from the field while outrebounding their first two opponents by a whopping 45.5 to 24 per game.
Scoring has been balanced with Jared Butler averaging 18.5 points, MaCio Teague 18, Adam Flagler 14.5 and Davion Mitchell averaging 12.0 points and a team-high 6.5 assists.
Grabbing 15 rebounds against Washington, senior forward Mark Vital is averaging 8.5 boards while sophomore center Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is off to an impressive start by averaging nine points and eight rebounds.
“A lot of our guys executed a lot of things offensively and defensively like we hoped they would,” Drew said. “That’s the advantage of going into the season with four returning starters. We’re very blessed to have a staff that knows what they’re doing and do a great job. Probably just being away from the team and the guys is the toughest thing because you want to help but you’re not there to help.”
The Bears were originally scheduled to open the season against Arizona State last Wednesday in the Empire Classic in Uncasville, Conn., but the Sun Devils reportedly didn’t want to play the Bears following Drew’s positive COVID-19 test.
Baylor would have played either Villanova or Boston College last Thursday in the second round of the Empire Classic. Baylor’s game at Seton Hall in South Orange. N.J., on Sunday was also canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
But Drew was glad the Bears could schedule two games in Las Vegas on the fly before this week’s top-5 matchups.
“Definitely those games were really important, especially without scrimmages this year,” Drew said. “First and foremost, if our guys had to practice another week against each other they might have killed each other. They were ready to face somebody different. After that it’s important to start rotations and your team bonding, and your roles, and hopefully that gets a little more shored up after this week.”
