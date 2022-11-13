Scott Drew goes for No. 400 at Baylor against nephew

Scott Drew will shoot for his 400th win in 20 seasons at Baylor against Northern Colorado on Monday night.

Trying to stop him will be a player he knows very well.

Drew’s nephew, Caleb Shaw, is a freshman guard who is averaging 13 points and 5.5 rebounds. He’s a dead-eye shooter who has hit six of 10 3-pointers in Northern Colorado’s 1-1 start heading into Monday’s 7 p.m. game against No. 5 Baylor at the Ferrell Center.

Shaw is the son of Drew’s sister, Dana, who played basketball at Toledo.

“I do see my family on holidays, and you’ve got to have bragging rights, right?” Drew said. “But it will be neat to see family, and obviously I hope Caleb does really well except for Monday night.”

Shaw was named the Arizona player of the year last season after leading Valley Christian High School to the Class 3A state championship by averaging 26.4 points and 7.2 rebounds.

“My nephew was a late bloomer and a slow grower,” Drew said. “So he’s gotten a lot taller and a lot stronger in the last couple years. Isaiah, his older brother, plays for my brother at GCU, and he’s up to 6-8 now. Caleb’s 6-5, and who knows where he’ll end up. But somebody that you're really proud of, because he's worked really hard to get where he's gotten.”

The Bears will try to build on their 2-0 start after opening with a 117-53 win over Mississippi Valley State last Monday followed by Friday’s 87-70 win over Norfolk State.

Baylor has exhibited balanced scoring led by senior Adam Flagler averaging 19.5 points while nailing eight of 12 3-pointers and collecting 6.5 assists. Freshman Keyonte George is averaging 18 points and seven assists while Jalen Bridges is averaging 16.5 points and 3.5 rebounds and L.J. Cryer is averaging 11.5 points.

However, the Bears want to improve defensively after Norfolk State shot 50 percent from the field, and also hope to build their rebounding after beating the Spartans by a thin 34-29 margin on the boards.

“We’re not going to make shots every night,” Drew said. “You want to take the right shots. We’ve got to do a better job of getting second-chance points. Our defense on nights you’re not making shots has to lead to easy buckets, and we’ve got to get better at that as well.”