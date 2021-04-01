Scott Drew leads Baylor Bears program from bottom to Final Four heights

“I prayed about it,” Drew said. “I felt led to come here. I really believed in the vision of the school, from the president and the administrators during that time and what they wanted Baylor to continue to grow and become.

“Obviously once we got into the season and you found out that most of your team were walk-ons and most of them weren't over 6-2, then you realized it might be tougher than you originally thought. But obviously the goal was always to build a program that could consistently compete and have an opportunity to play in March.”

Since he inherited such a short-handed roster, Drew held a walk-on tryout that attracted a lot potential players. The only problem was that Drew found out many of the players were not attending Baylor.

“To play at Baylor, you actually have to go to Baylor," Drew explained to them.

He got one player from the tryout, pre-med student Robbie McKenzie, who played in 20 games in 2003-04.

With Thomas averaging a team-high 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds and Sayman contributing 8.2 points and four assists, the Bears finished 8-21 overall and 3-13 in the Big 12. But this undermanned team became fan favorites because of the effort they played with.