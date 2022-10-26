Scott Drew selected for Texas Sports Hall of Fame

Baylor coach Scott Drew took a program at rock bottom to the pinnacle of college basketball with the Bears’ 2021 national championship.

Drew's remarkable accomplishments will be recognized with his induction into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame among a prestigious class of eight players and coaches on April 15, 2023.

“It’s a great team award because we’ve had great players, staff and administration to allow an award like this to happen,” Drew said. “Any time our players get honored it’s a team award, so thanks to all of them.”

With 397 wins in 19 seasons, Drew is Baylor’s all-time winningest men’s basketball coach and has transformed the Bears into one of the best programs in the game.

Baylor had made just four NCAA Tournament appearances before Drew’s arrival in 2003, but has made the Big Dance 10 times since 2008 with two Elite Eight appearances, two Sweet 16 berths, and finally the 2021 national title. Drew will be the 23rd inductee with Baylor ties.

Drew will be joined in the 2023 Texas Sports Hall of Fame induction class by former Houston Oilers linebacker Robert Brazile, Houston Astros outfielder Jose Cruz, Texas Longhorns sprinter Carlette Guidry-Falkquay, Longhorns and Kansas City Chiefs running back Priest Holmes, Palestine High School and long-time NFL running back Adrian Peterson, Lamar High School diver Cynthia Potter, and Texas Southern defensive lineman Michael Strahan.

“When dealing with the state of Texas, it’s the best of the best, so it’s an honor and a privilege to accept this award for Baylor men’s basketball with all the inductees,” Drew said.

Cruz was a .292 career hitter who played for the Astros from 1975-87 and was part of the 1980 and 1986 teams that reached the National League championship series.

Nicknamed Dr. Doom, Brazile was a five-time All-Pro linebacker for the Oilers from 1975-84 who starred in the “Luv Ya Blue” era, and has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Guidry-Falkquay is a Houston native who was an All-America sprinter for the Longhorns, and went on to become a gold medalist at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics as a member of the USA’s 4x100 -meter relay team.

Holmes led San Antonio Marshall to a state championship appearance in 1991 before starring for the Longhorns and Chiefs, earning NFL offensive player of the year in 2002.

Peterson started his phenomenal career at Palestine before starring at Oklahoma and becoming one of the top all-time rushers in NFL history with 14,918 yards.

After attending Texas Southern University, Strahan was drafted by the New York Giants, where he spent his entire 15-year NFL career. Strahan is a seven-time Pro Bowler and led the NFL in sacks for two seasons, leading to his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the 2014 class.

Potter attended Houston Lamar High School before moving on to Indiana University as a diver. She earned spots on three USA Olympic teams, winning a bronze medal in 1976.