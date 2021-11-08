Season preview: 3 queens leading Baylor women into new era

Oh, the stories they’ll be able to tell.
At some point in the future, Baylor seniors NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo and Caitlin Bickle might sit down to dinner together and reminisce about their shared college careers as part of the Baylor women’s basketball program. There will be plenty of ground to cover.
The trio came to Baylor as a celebrated group of freshmen dubbed the “Fierce Five” in 2018 — they were joined by two more highly touted high school prospects, Aquira DeCosta and Honesty Scott-Grayson, both of whom have since transferred out.
Smith, Egbo and Bickle were part of a talented roster that included current and future All-Americans Kalani Brown, Lauren Cox and DiDi Richards. That collection plus difference makers Juicy Landrum, Chloe Jackson and Moon Ursin helped the Lady Bears claim the program’s third national championship in 2019.
As sophomores, they had a shot at a repeat performance until one unforgettable day stopped it, along with everything else in the world. The Baylor team was on its plane in Waco when word came down that the Big 12 Tournament had been canceled in deference to the oncoming COVID-19 pandemic. Later that same day, the NCAA Tournament was nixed as well.
If Smith, Egbo and Bickle hadn’t won a national championship, the COVID-19 pandemic might well have defined their college careers. After the lost 2020 dance, a strange iteration of the NCAA Tournament followed in 2021. Smith, Egbo and Bickle were part of the Bubble Bears, which ultimately lost due to a shocking no call versus Connecticut in the Elite Eight at the Alamodome.
And then one more major plot twist landed on them late last April. The larger-than-life personality that brought them to Waco, former Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, exited stage left. Mulkey went home to her native state and became LSU’s head coach. Given the free nature of the transfer portal, Smith, Egbo and Bickle could’ve picked anywhere in the nation to pursue their senior years of college hoops.
But they didn’t. They stuck together and stayed at Baylor for one more go-round.
Many in the women’s basketball media will focus on Bears’ first-year coach Nicki Collen this season as she takes over in the wake of Mulkey. And yet Collen is building her first team on one of the most unique senior classes in history. The term “experience” doesn’t seem to cover it.
They’re in the spotlight and that doesn’t bother them. Smith, Egbo and Bickle have won 93 games, three regular-season Big 12 titles, two conference tournament championships and, of course, they were the last team standing in 2019.
And yet it’s still a matter of adapting.
“It’s a little different. Everybody’s role has gotten bigger, not just mine,” Egbo said. “Everybody has a lot more to contribute because there’s only (10 players on the roster). I definitely feel like my role has gotten bigger. I feel like I need to be more of a voice.”
Collen has already made her mark as her own person with a coaching style that she has defined. She told the crowd at the Waco Chamber of Commerce Tip-Off Luncheon that she wasn’t going to be “Kim Mulkey Jr.”
That much is evident in a couple of key ways. In two exhibition games, Collen stalked the sideline, some of the time with a clipboard in her hand to draw up plays. Her players could tune in to her voice, but there was no imitation of Mulkey’s constant hollering for the Ferrell Center crowd to hear.
“In a new environment where everything we’re teaching is new, I tend to narrate a lot,” Collen said. “When I want something, I’m probably going to be talking an entire possession. Until our point guards really understand the who, what, why and when, I’ll have to play point guard a little bit for this team. Not that we don’t have great point guards and veteran point guards but it’s still all new to them and I’m new to them.”
Collen’s WNBA-influenced offensive scheme could be seen percolating. Baylor will be utilizing the perimeter game more than ever and the numbers are already up if the exhibition games can be trusted. Then there’s the pick-and-roll game, which is likely still in development. But Bickle showed a good sign when she came off a slip screen for a wide-open layup on an assist from transfer guard Ja’Mee Asberry early in a preseason win over West Texas A&M.
There are more X’s and O’s wrinkles to come. Collen admitted it was a gradual process through preseason workouts.
“I feel like with this team and being new, I’ve had to slow down even my game plan,” Collen said. “I certainly went into (practice thinking) here’s what I want to accomplish the first week. A lot of those things we didn’t accomplish, so then they moved to the second week. I’ve learned that teaching it and getting it right is more important than having a lot of things in.”
The new coach is working with a mix-and-match roster that includes six returning players, two transfers, incoming freshman Kendra Gillispie and a walk-on Andrea Katramados.
Collen came to Baylor after serving as the Atlanta Dream’s head coach for three seasons. Her credibility as a WNBA coach helped retain one high-profile transfer and woo another. Jordan Lewis signed with Baylor shortly before Mulkey departed and stuck with the new regime. Asberry, a standout at Oklahoma State, entered the transfer portal late in the spring and signed with Collen’s Bears in early June.
The two transfers will join up with Sarah Andrews, who led Baylor in 3-pointers-per-minute-played last season, as the starting guard trio. They’ll be backed up by Jaden Owens and Kamaria McDaniel, both of whom have significant bullet points on their basketball resumes.
“I think we all complement each other well,” Lewis said. “Sarah knows how to get downhill. One of the best in the country in my opinion. I think she knows how to facilitate, but she also knows how to score. Ja’Mee knocks down shots for us, which is what we need.”
That adds up to a lot of new faces in the backcourt with Smith, Egbo and Bickle in the front court. But the lines might not be that distinct once the ball is tipped off.
Last week, Smith started the game by driving from the top of the 3-point arc for a layup. She’s certainly not afraid to fill in as point guard in transition or when the opposing defense is trying out a full-court press. Bickle, likewise, stole a pass against West Texas A&M and took it to the other end for a layup as smooth as Jason Kidd in his playing prime.
There will be more room for creativity on this Baylor women’s basketball team. Collen said she can already see Smith playing more freely, showing off the multiple skills that could ultimately lead to her being the No. 1 pick in next spring’s WNBA Draft.
Collen herself will get in on the ingenuity. She said she thrives on late game situations and drawing up something new that the opponent hasn’t seen on film.
“Players get good at understanding what you do all the time,” Collen said. “But when you draw something up on a board, it’s about timing, it’s about spacing, it’s about the execution. They did a really good job of executing in that situation (in the exhibition games). … It was kind of fun to see them come to the huddle and say, ‘At least we know that works.’”