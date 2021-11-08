Season preview: 3 queens leading Baylor women into new era

“I think we all complement each other well,” Lewis said. “Sarah knows how to get downhill. One of the best in the country in my opinion. I think she knows how to facilitate, but she also knows how to score. Ja’Mee knocks down shots for us, which is what we need.”

That adds up to a lot of new faces in the backcourt with Smith, Egbo and Bickle in the front court. But the lines might not be that distinct once the ball is tipped off.

Last week, Smith started the game by driving from the top of the 3-point arc for a layup. She’s certainly not afraid to fill in as point guard in transition or when the opposing defense is trying out a full-court press. Bickle, likewise, stole a pass against West Texas A&M and took it to the other end for a layup as smooth as Jason Kidd in his playing prime.

There will be more room for creativity on this Baylor women’s basketball team. Collen said she can already see Smith playing more freely, showing off the multiple skills that could ultimately lead to her being the No. 1 pick in next spring’s WNBA Draft.

Collen herself will get in on the ingenuity. She said she thrives on late game situations and drawing up something new that the opponent hasn’t seen on film.