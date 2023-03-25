A college basketball coach works a lot more than 40 hours in a week, even though a game itself is only 40 minutes a night.

The rest of that is spent practicing and game-planning and scouting one’s opponents and watching film and traveling and figuring out ways to motivate and teach one’s players. More than she could have ever expected, Baylor’s Nicki Collen spent a hefty chunk of her time this season taking unexpected detours.

Collen may have fielded a larger roster in her second year in Waco than she did in her first, but that lineup found itself stretched a lot more. That left Collen and her coaching staff often figuring out on the fly which combination might work for a particular game (or practice), because they never knew from one moment to the next who might be available.

“As a coach you're trying to help a young team grow,” Collen said. “There were days we had seven people in practice on a 13-people roster. Some days we had eight. There were days Sarah (Andrews) could go every third possession, Jaden (Owens) could go every third possession. Of a practice. And, so, it was a challenge. So I'm really proud of how resilient we were, you know, considering some of the obstacles.”

From the outside looking in, some observers might consider this Baylor season a failure. Collen, who says there’s “not a more competitive person on the planet” than her, wouldn’t necessarily quantify it that way. She sees that the Bears could’ve been better, even expected them to be, but she also understands how they got there.

Baylor finished the year with a 20-13 overall record and a 10-8 record in Big 12 play, finishing tied for fourth in the league standings. That snapped a 12-year streak of winning the Big 12 title. The Bears landed a No. 7 seed for the NCAA tournament and were sent to Storrs, Conn., kind of the capital of modern women’s basketball. They waged an inspired second-half comeback to get past Alabama in the first round and then brought the heat against second-seeded UConn before the Huskies’ size and scoring eventually wore them down in a 77-58 season-ending loss.

They were an unselfish team that secured 65% of their baskets from assists, and also a balanced one in scoring distribution, with seven different players leading the team in scoring in a game at some point or another. They were also incredibly streaky with their shooting, prone to hot flashes and frigid patches.

Collen’s most common starting lineup featured three guards — the 5-foot-6 Andrews, 5-8 Owens and 5-5 Ja’Mee Asberry. Those three were capable of spreading the floor and using their speed to get in passing lanes and score in transition, but the small lineup sometimes hurt Baylor on the boards.

Of course, Baylor’s coaches never had a chance to really tinker with any bigger lineups, considering two of the team's All-SEC transfers, Aijha Blackwell and Dre’Una Edwards, were sitting on the bench. The 5-11 Blackwell, who averaged a double-double with 15.4 points and 13 rebounds per game at Missouri last year, played only eight games for the Bears due to a leg injury. Edwards, a savvy 6-0 forward who produced 16.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for Kentucky in the 2021-22 season, never received the waiver she needed from the Wildcats to make her eligible to play this season at Baylor.

The absence of those veterans opened the door of opportunity for a pair of talented BU freshmen, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Bella Fontleroy. The always-pesky Buggs averaged 10.6 points and 9.2 rebounds while totaling 14 double-doubles on her way to the Big 12 Freshman of the Year honor. She managed to give Baylor consistent production whether she was starting, which she did in 21 games, or coming off the bench, which she did for the final 12.

Fontleroy averaged 8.7 points, 5.1 boards and made 27 3-pointers on the season. She delivered several clutch plays, including a couple of big ones in Baylor’s NCAA tourney win over Alabama. A third freshman, 6-4 forward/post Kyla Abraham, played sparingly most of the year but saw an uptick in minutes later in the season.

“I can tell you, no Power Five team that’s pretty successful is playing two freshmen,” senior forward Caitlin Bickle said. “Props to them. They’re going to be incredible players.”

Bickle, for her part, put together her finest all-around season in her fifth year in Waco. The 6-foot-1 forward started 30 games and while she struggled with foul trouble throughout the season, the Bears were always a crisper team when she was on the court. She averaged 11.9 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting the ball well, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors from the Tribune-Herald and second-team all-conference recognition from the Big 12 coaches.

“Caitlin, she's so special. Like she is our safety, our quarterback, she runs our team,” Collen said. “She can run every position on our floor. She's the best communicator on our team. Stubborn as heck. Nobody I've ever coached plays more for the name on the front of her jersey than Caitlin Bickle. Nobody.”

Bickle will depart as will Asberry, who averaged 11.4 points, played feisty defense and hit the second-most 3-pointers on the BU roster with 60.

Owens has said she’s returning for a fifth year, using her COVID-19 option. The scrappy point guard averaged 8.0 points and 5.8 assists on the year. Meanwhile, Collen wanted Andrews “to be more of a Batman than a Robin” coming into this season, and the junior combo guard showed signs of that, scoring 20 or more eight different times while averaging a team-high 15.0 points. The next step for Baylor’s new Batman is probably to shed that utility belt altogether and go full Superman. She needs to tap into some true superpowers that might elevate her to best-guard-in-the-Big-12 status.

Both of those guards had to battle through ailments, as Owens dealt with shin issues all season and Andrews endured a bout of plantar fasciitis.

Buggs and Fontleroy should continue to grow and develop next season. The Bears will benefit from the long-awaited on-court arrival of Edwards, who will be fully eligible after sitting out this season. Blackwell hasn’t announced her plans yet, but she has the option to return, too, and is expected to do so.

Baylor signed 6-foot-7 Letycia Vasconcelos from Brazil last November. She’ll give the Bears a much-needed infusion of size, as the biggest player the Bears have had since 6-7 Kalani Brown departed.

There is also the chance Baylor could pick up additional players through the transfer portal, college basketball's modern-day free agent system.

“This year was about turning the page,” Collen said. “You know, we thought we were going to be really darn good. I mean, come to a practice, watch Dre Edwards play. If you had been in our practices watching Aijha compete with those freshmen and show them the way, I think we have a chance to be really special.

“Obviously the portal is hopping and you never know who is coming and going, and you know we won't look exactly the same a year from a now, but I think we'll be able to compete with anyone and that's the plan.”

After the loss to UConn, Collen was asked about the future for Baylor and she grew philosophical for a moment. She understood that following Kim Mulkey, who won three NCAA titles in Waco, would be a challenge, to say the least.

But she hasn't stopped believing that more championships are in Baylor's future.

“I don't like to lose,” Collen said. “I believe I can coach against anybody in the country. Like, I don't have confidence issues. You know, I thought we went toe to toe with maybe the best coach that's ever been in women's college basketball (in UConn’s Geno Auriemma). … I just know with Aijha and Dre and the guards returning, and those freshmen that were a unanimous all-freshman team and unanimous all-freshman of the year, we're off to a good start.”