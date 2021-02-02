Second-ranked Baylor men don't blink, down Texas, 83-69

AUSTIN – With Davion Mitchell erupting for 27 points and Jared Butler scoring 21, No. 2 Baylor had plenty of offensive forces working to roll to an 83-69 win over No. 6 Texas.
The Bears (17-0, 9-0) didn’t need help to win Tuesday night’s highly anticipated top 10 matchup at the Frank Erwin Center.
But they got some anyway.
Texas threatened to overtake the Bears following freshman Greg Brown’s thunderous slam over Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua to cut the lead to 55-51 with 13:19 left in the second half.
After the dunk, Brown stared down Tchamwa Tchatchoua, who was sprawled on the floor.
Brown was whistled for a technical and Butler hit both free throws. On Baylor’s next two possessions, Mitchell drove for baskets to push Baylor’s lead to 61-51.
“It was a big momentum swing,” Mitchell said. “We knew they were going to go on a run. We responded great by hitting those free throws. After that, we went on a little bit of a run.”
The Longhorns (11-4, 5-3) had one last surge when Courtney Ramey drained a 3-pointer to cut Baylor’s lead to 65-59 with 7:44 remaining, but Adam Flagler and Mitchell buried treys to push Baylor’s lead to 12. The Longhorns never threatened again despite a big night from Andrew Jones, who hit four of nine 3-pointers and finished with 25 points.
With Mitchell hitting five of seven 3-pointers and Butler nailing three of eight, the Bears finished 11 of 21 beyond the arc against a Texas perimeter defense that had shut down most opponents.
“I think we did a great job of using each other to get open shots,” Butler said. “We had the green light in different situations. I think we shared the ball pretty well. It was really fun to see.”
Now at the midway point of the Big 12 schedule, the Bears have a 3½-game lead over Texas and West Virginia. The Bears are well on their way to their first Big 12 title, but they refuse to get too comfortable after watching last year’s title slip away to Kansas after losing three of their last five games following a 13-0 start in league play.
“I feel like after last year and how well we played in the Big 12, there’s no guarantee how many games you have to win or how many games we’re up,” Butler said. “You know we can’t look at it and be like ‘Oh, we’re winning it for sure and we can put it on cruise control now.’ Every game is a big game for us, and that’s the fuel, not about where we’re at in the standings.”
Baylor was anxious to play Texas after the Dec. 13 game at the Ferrell Center was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Bears’ program. That game hasn’t yet been rescheduled, but could be played in the final week leading into the Big 12 tournament.
The Bears came out hot as they nailed their first three shots, including 3-pointers by Mitchell and Butler to grab a quick 8-0 lead. Though Texas surged back, the Bears led by double digits much of the first half before going into halftime with a 41-34 lead.
“With two top 10 teams in the country and top 11 defenses, we thought points would be hard to come by,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Credit them because they really shot well and scored it. We shot well and scored it.”
The Longhorns opened the second half on fire and grabbed a 47-45 edge on a Jones basket. But the Bears pushed back with a 10-2 run highlighted by 3-pointers by Flagler and Matthew Mayer.
“Coach (Shaka) Smart does a great job, they’ve got a great program,” said Drew, who is 10-2 against Smart at Texas. “You know they’re not going to go away. We needed to answer their run and I think our defense really picked up in that area where there’s a lot of transition. We got some stops where we could get some momentum.”
The Bears will go for their 18th straight win when they face TCU on Saturday at the Ferrell Center. Though they keep building their unbeaten record, the Bears say they’ll continue to stay focused on the task directly ahead.
“I wouldn’t say there’s no pressure,” Mitchell said. “We just keep playing with each other and playing together, and good things are happening. The job’s not finished. We’re going to keep playing hard.”