Second-ranked Bears don't blink, down Horns, 83-69

With Mitchell hitting five of seven 3-pointers and Butler nailing three of eight, the Bears finished 11 of 21 beyond the arc against a Texas perimeter defense that had shut down most opponents.

“I think we did a great job of using each other to get open shots,” Butler said. “We had the green light in different situations. I think we shared the ball pretty well. It was really fun to see.”

Now at the midway point of the Big 12 schedule, the Bears have a 3½-game lead over Texas and West Virginia. The Bears are well on their way to their first Big 12 title, but they refuse to get too comfortable after watching last year’s title slip away to Kansas after losing three of their last five games following a 13-0 start in league play.

“I feel like after last year and how well we played in the Big 12, there’s no guarantee how many games you have to win or how many games we’re up,” Butler said. “You know we can’t look at it and be like ‘Oh, we’re winning it for sure and we can put it on cruise control now.’ Every game is a big game for us, and that’s the fuel, not about where we’re at in the standings.”