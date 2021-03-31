Sedwick, Bears sweep Kansas State, 3-0

Setter Hanna Sedwick’s double-double helped the ninth-ranked Baylor volleyball team to a sweep of Kansas State, 26-24, 25-14, 25-23, on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.

Sedwick delivered 34 assists and 11 digs for the Bears in the win, and helped at the net with six block assists. Baylor (19-5) outblocked K-State, 10-5.

Kara McGhee also swatted down six blocks for Baylor. Yossiana Pressley and Lauren Harrison had 13 kills apiece to lead the attacking, while Shanel Bramschreiber picked up 15 digs.

Kansas State (13-8) had three players tally nine kills in Aaliyah Carter, Kadye Fernholz and Jayden Nembhard, but the Wildcats finished with a .124 hitting percentage.

Baylor will finish out the regular season at home against Texas State Thursday.