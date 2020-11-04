Set out for success: Baylor's Williams making name for herself at setter

Pretty good genes, to say the least.

“I think really my whole life I’ve just been absorbing their knowledge and information on the game,” Callie said. “One, just their volleyball IQ, but also their setting skills. With my parents playing and coaching at such a high level, I’ve been so lucky. I think about all my friends who play at a high level, my club friends would go to private lessons all the time, and I was able to just do private lessons with my parents. I was in the gym all the time.”

Despite her rich volleyball lineage, Callie has made her own name for herself. In her first year on the court for the Bears (11-1) after transferring from Tennessee, she leads the Big 12 in total assists with 441, averaging 10.26 per set. She’s also a reliable passer when she starts the rally, as she ranks second on Baylor’s team with 112 digs.

Not too shabby for a self-proclaimed “late bloomer” who stood 4-foot-11 entering the seventh grade. (She’s 5-9 now.)

Because of her smallish size, Williams spent a year at libero in her first year of club ball. But by her second season, her coaches had recognized her acumen at setter and moved her to that spot.