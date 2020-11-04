Set out for success: Baylor's Williams making name for herself at setter

With a pair of standout setters-turned-volleyball coaches as parents, Callie Williams never really had a choice, right? She had to be a volleyball player.
No, actually, Williams said that her parents didn’t her push her into the game at all. Baylor’s junior setter chose this path.
“I knew when I was pretty young that I wanted to play volleyball in college,” said Williams, whose No. 2-ranked Bears travel to Austin to face top-ranked Texas on Thursday and Friday. “I think that’s always been a dream of mine. Just with my parents coaching and playing, obviously I’ve been around volleyball since I can remember. I wouldn’t say that they really forced me into it. It’s just something that just kind of happened.”
To say the Williams home contains a volleyball family would be an understatement. Callie’s father is Jason Williams, who is Baylor’s associate head coach. He was a four-sport star at Plano East High School and played two years of football at Austin College before realizing his true passion laid on the volleyball court. He staged a successful beach career and also played on men’s teams, primarily at setter, that competed at the USAV Open Championships.
Callie’s mother, meanwhile, is the former Cory Siverston, who set 18 school records as a Baylor setter and later became the first member of the volleyball program inducted into Baylor’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
Pretty good genes, to say the least.
“I think really my whole life I’ve just been absorbing their knowledge and information on the game,” Callie said. “One, just their volleyball IQ, but also their setting skills. With my parents playing and coaching at such a high level, I’ve been so lucky. I think about all my friends who play at a high level, my club friends would go to private lessons all the time, and I was able to just do private lessons with my parents. I was in the gym all the time.”
Despite her rich volleyball lineage, Callie has made her own name for herself. In her first year on the court for the Bears (11-1) after transferring from Tennessee, she leads the Big 12 in total assists with 441, averaging 10.26 per set. She’s also a reliable passer when she starts the rally, as she ranks second on Baylor’s team with 112 digs.
Not too shabby for a self-proclaimed “late bloomer” who stood 4-foot-11 entering the seventh grade. (She’s 5-9 now.)
Because of her smallish size, Williams spent a year at libero in her first year of club ball. But by her second season, her coaches had recognized her acumen at setter and moved her to that spot.
She started drawing recruiting interest as a high school freshman at Dallas Bishop Lynch. Williams enjoyed learning about different Division I programs and said that the “allure of just getting away” was strong for her at that age. She ended up signing with Tennessee, as she was attracted to the beauty of the campus and the emphasis the Lady Vols placed on women’s sports.
First, though, came a move to Waco. Prior to her senior year of high school, Williams transferred to Midway, joining a powerful Pantherette program that featured six Division I commits at the time.
It could have been awkward for Williams as “the new girl,” but her teammates welcomed her into the fold nicely. And she more than earned her playing time, as she ranked second in the nation with 1,340 assists and was selected as a first-team Under Armour All-American.
“Once we got started with the (Midway) team, they totally welcomed me with open arms. They’re some of my best friends still,” Williams said. “That was a super incredible year, a super awesome team. … I definitely got lucky.”
After high school, she set off for Knoxville. Williams played two seasons for the Lady Vols, and as a sophomore in 2018 she racked up 533 assists and 24 service aces in a platoon situation at setter.
But all that time, home beckoned.
“I loved it there (at Tennessee), I absolutely loved my experience. I loved the school,” she said. “But I think I realized that I wanted to be closer to home. Obviously we’re a Baylor family. I’ve got a lot of Baylor grads and coaching parents, so I think in the back of my mind I always secretly knew that I wanted to end up at Baylor. But after my sophomore year and my experience on the team there, I realized it was time to come home.”
Williams transferred to Baylor prior to the 2019 campaign, but wasn’t eligible to play right away. She was forced to sit and watch — and, naturally, cheer — as the Bears produced the best season in school history, sharing the Big 12 title with the Longhorns, achieving their first No. 1 national ranking, and making the program’s first Final Four.
For Williams, it was fun. Ultimately, it was rewarding.
But at first, honestly, it was torture.
“My sitting out last year was kind of a blessing in disguise,” Williams said. “Initially, I was really upset. It was really hard finding out that I wasn’t going to be able to play. I’ve never had to sit out in my life. I’ve never been injured or anything, luckily. So it was something very new and something I was not used to. So, it was hard at first, but then I realized throughout the year sitting out, the perspective I was able to gain on the bench.”
She embraced the coaching side of the game. She became Hannah (Lockin) Sedwick’s chief encourager and cheerleader, as Sedwick engineered a potent BU attack and seized All-America recognition.
And this year, the roles have reversed. Sedwick missed Baylor’s first 10 matches with a lower leg injury, and is slowly working her way back onto the court. Now Hannah’s the one giving Callie tips and encouragement.
“I love Callie, it’s so amazing to get to set with her. She’s like a rock star, so encouraging,” Sedwick said. “I feel like we really balance each other out in that way.”
It’s no joke taking over for an All-American. Amazingly, though, Williams has handled it with aplomb, and Baylor hasn’t missed a beat.
Williams said that it’s a setter’s dream being surrounded by hard-hitting weapons like Yossiana Pressley, Lauren Harrison and Kara McGhee.
“Obviously there’s a little bit of pressure,” she said. “Not only because big shoes to fill with Hannah, but also high expectations for our entire team. And so at first there was a little bit of pressure, but everybody’s made it easy. Honestly, it’s been really easy and fun. We’re so confident and playing well, and having Laurens and Yossis and Karas on the team make it easy. They just get to make me look good.”
Don’t let the assists fool you, though. Williams — like Sedwick last year — has a knack for deking the defense with dumps. She has called her own number to the tune of 43 kills and a .447 hitting percentage this season.
“Part of it is just timing and IQ, knowing who’s in for the other team and what kind of defense they’re running. Part of it is just a competitiveness and maybe a little bit of selfishness,” Williams said, laughing. “I just want to score the point myself and get it over with.”
Beyond Baylor, Williams has an eye for business. She interviewed for Baylor’s MBA program on Wednesday and hopes to earn that degree over the next two years. She’d love to start and run her own nonprofit business someday, something in the education field.
But of more pressing concern is Baylor’s upcoming series with the Longhorns (10-0). Williams said an outright Big 12 title is Baylor’s chief goal for the fall, especially with fewer at-large bids available for next spring’s NCAA tournament, which will trim its field from 64 to 48 teams.
“There’s definitely a lot more pressure to get the automatic bid and win the Big 12. That’s a goal of ours already,” Williams said. “Every single year we want to win the Big 12. That just adds a little bit more motivation.”
