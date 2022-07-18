Setback to a comeback: Bromell grateful for bronze medal

When Trayvon Bromell sat on the track, his head dipped between his knees, following Saturday night’s 100-meter dash final, some observers wondered if he might have been disappointed in the result.

Nothing could have been further from the truth.

Bromell captured a bronze in that race at the World Championships, as part of a historic U.S. sweep in the 100 behind gold medalist Fred Kerley and silver medalist Marvin Bracy. Given all that he’s been through the past few years, Bromell walked away proud, with his head held high. After all, stamping himself as the third-fastest man in the world, just four years after he almost stepped away from the sport, is no small accomplishment.

“Been through hell and back,” Bromell tweeted after the race. “Won’t forget this moment.”

Bromell, the former NCAA champion from Baylor, powered across the line in 9.88 seconds, the same time registered by Bracy, who took second in a photo finish. Kerley, a former Texas A&M All-American, finished just a whisker ahead in 9.86. It marked the first U.S. sweep in the 100 at the World Championships since 1991, when legends Carl Lewis, Leroy Burrell and Dennis Mitchell led the red-white-and-blue parade.

After receiving his medal, Bromell walked around the track, brushing away tears. It marked his second World Championship bronze in the 100, seven years after he won his first, and four years after he considered retiring following a second surgery on his Achilles that forced him to miss an entire year of competition.

New Balance, Bromell’s sponsor, tweeted that his performance was a “master class in perseverance” and that Bromell would “forever be an inspiration on and off the track.”

Former Baylor football and track star Robert Griffin III agreed with that sentiment.

“What a redemption story for Trayvon Bromell,” Griffin tweeted. “So many injuries. So many setbacks. Stayed true to who he is and kept his faith rooted in God’s word. Now gives God all the glory as a world championship bronze medalist.”

Over the past decade-plus, led by eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, Jamaica emerged as the world power in the sprints. But on Saturday night Bromell, Bracy and Kerley may have signaled that it’s Team USA’s time again. A sweep always catches the world’s attention.

“A lot of people didn’t expect us to do this, obviously with what happened to me in Tokyo,” said Bromell, who finished one millisecond out of the Olympic final last summer. “So we just hope we gained some respect tonight.”

Burrell, who was on hand to watch, certainly came away impressed. He called the medalists “one of the best groups of U.S. sprinters we’ve had in years.”

Given the talent emanating from that group, the Americans should stride onto the track as the prohibitive gold medal favorites in the 4x100 later this week. The opening relay heats are scheduled for Friday in Eugene, Oregon, while the final is set for Saturday.

For now, though, Bromell will sit back and enjoy his redemptive journey’s latest milestone. In a postrace TV interview, he gave God the credit for his performance, and that’s hardly a new theme for the 27-year-old sprinter. His faith has long fueled his charge.

“Without my faith, I wouldn’t nothing, to be honest with you,” Bromell told the Tribune-Herald in 2020. “My faith is why I was able to reach the level I achieved. It’s also the reason I’m getting back into form — it’s because of my faith. I wouldn’t be Trayvon Bromell without God.”