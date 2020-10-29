Setters keep Baylor hitters well-fed in 3-1 win over West Virginia

With Callie Williams and Hannah (Lockin) Sedwick comprising a tenacious setter tag team, Baylor’s No. 2-ranked volleyball team can really set itself apart from the competition.
Williams continued to supply heady play, and the Bears also benefited from an emotional boost from Sedwick in her first match of the season as they climbed past the 15th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers, 22-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-16, in Big 12 action on Thursday at the Ferrell Center. It’s the 10th straight win for the Bears (10-1), who will go for the series sweep on Friday.
As the match progressed, Baylor’s offense grew increasingly more potent. It helps when you’ve got players like Williams and Sedwick setting the table, thus allowing others to feast. Williams, a former Midway standout who’s in her first season on the court for the Bears after transferring from Tennessee and sitting out last season, gave the Bears a bit of everything. She fed BU’s hitters with 32 assists, offered some steady back-row passing with nine digs, and put down four kills in six attempts.
Meanwhile, Sedwick brought smiles to her teammates’ faces when she entered the game late in the first set. The 2019 All-American had missed Baylor’s first 10 matches with a lower leg injury that had her wheeling around on a knee scooter and cheering from the sideline. But she was cleared to play this week, and mustered up a little of her old oomph in her time spelling Williams, as she had nine assists, one block and two kills in four swings.
“This was amazing, I loved being back on the court,” said Sedwick, who married Baylor football’s Jay Sedwick over the offseason. “It was just so fun, too. Like Coach (Ryan McGuyre) was saying, I think watching has just really helped me, just even be cleaner. So, I think just getting to put that into practice, into play, has been really awesome. And then, to get to do it on the court.
“I love Callie, it’s so amazing to get to set with her. She’s like a rock star, so encouraging. That was really awesome, too, just coming in and out with her and getting to see her face up close and just encourage each other.”
In the opening set, Baylor’s offense lacked its usual killer instinct. The Bears seemingly set up their attacks well, with clean back-row passes and solid sets, but they weren’t able to finish off with points. West Virginia’s defense deserves some of the credit, but Baylor’s roster features too many special spikers to hit without a high level of efficiency for long.
“I’m definitely discouraged with how we played the first two sets, really,” McGuyre said. “First one could have gone either way; second one could have gone either way. We just need to be better. I think consistency is a theme for us as we’re trying to improve. Defense showed up tonight.”
True, while Baylor’s attacking didn’t connect at a particularly high clip in the first two sets – the Bears hit .225 in the opening frame and .220 in the second – the Bears’ blocking more than picked up the slack. Over and over, Baylor’s blockers thwarted the Mountaineers’ mashes. For the match, BU outblocked West Virginia, 14.5 to 5.
“We’ve been working on it in practice a lot. Kara (McGhee) is a stud,” said Marieke van der Mark, who provided 11 kills and five blocks. “Last week, she was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, and then she brought it over to this game. We’re all working really hard on it. And I think with us working on it in practice, it came back in the game today. It was exciting. Every time we get a block, we hype each other up, and it’s the best way to celebrate each other, for sure.”
When it did slip its attacks over or through BU’s blocks, West Virginia (5-4) adeptly hugged the back line with several shots that just stayed in bounds. Meghan Dombrowski tagged one such beauty that tickled the back line on set point for the Mountaineers in the opening set. That snapped a 10-set winning streak for Baylor, which hadn’t lost a set since a 3-2 win over Texas Tech on Oct. 16.
Baylor’s blocking continued to serve as its most effective scoring tactic in set No. 2. The score was tied at 19 late, and then the Bears moved ahead 21-19 following a couple of stray shots by West Virginia, first on an errant serve and then a strike that sailed wide. Eventually, the Bears took the set, 25-20, when McGhee, who had a match-high seven blocks, and Sedwick teamed up to stuff WVU’s Kristin Lux.
That squared the match at a set apiece, and Baylor shot through that open door and left the Mountaineers behind. The Bears picked it up offensively in the third, as hitters like Yossiana Pressley (14 kills), van der Mark and Lauren Harrison (11 kills) found their rhythm. They also put pressure on the Mountaineers with their serving. Freshman Campbell Bowden — who the team calls “Soup” — dished up some warm feelings when she tapped consecutive serves that trickled off the top of the net and over for aces.
Baylor kept its foot on the gas in the fourth, jumping out to a 15-6 lead. The Bears held West Virginia to minus .027 hitting in the set and just an .055 clip for the match. They put the finishing touches on the win when West Virginia’s Lindsay Proctor served long after the Mountaineers had fought off three previous match points.
While the blockers took care of the sexiest part of the defense, Baylor’s back row also got the job done. Shanel Bramschreiber provided 19 digs and Emily Van Slate added 14.
Lux and Dombrowski paced WVU with 10 kills apiece.
Baylor will try for its fifth straight sweep of a Big 12 foe when the teams close out the series at 5 p.m. Friday. Only Kansas has earned a split with the Bears.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!