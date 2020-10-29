Setters keep Baylor hitters well-fed in 3-1 win over West Virginia

“This was amazing, I loved being back on the court,” said Sedwick, who married Baylor football’s Jay Sedwick over the offseason. “It was just so fun, too. Like Coach (Ryan McGuyre) was saying, I think watching has just really helped me, just even be cleaner. So, I think just getting to put that into practice, into play, has been really awesome. And then, to get to do it on the court.

“I love Callie, it’s so amazing to get to set with her. She’s like a rock star, so encouraging. That was really awesome, too, just coming in and out with her and getting to see her face up close and just encourage each other.”

In the opening set, Baylor’s offense lacked its usual killer instinct. The Bears seemingly set up their attacks well, with clean back-row passes and solid sets, but they weren’t able to finish off with points. West Virginia’s defense deserves some of the credit, but Baylor’s roster features too many special spikers to hit without a high level of efficiency for long.

“I’m definitely discouraged with how we played the first two sets, really,” McGuyre said. “First one could have gone either way; second one could have gone either way. We just need to be better. I think consistency is a theme for us as we’re trying to improve. Defense showed up tonight.”