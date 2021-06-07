Setting the right pace: Baylor's Fields chasing furious finish

Now it’s all about the finishing kick. It’s about chasing down that guy who might have a step on you.

“(My mindset is) just to win,” said Fields, who has clocked in as fast as 44.1 in a 4x400 relay split. “I feel like a lot of people are chasing times nowadays, but I feel like that really puts you in a different mindset. But when you chase the win, the time will come. So if you’re chasing the time, you’re going to be chasing it forever.”

Sure, he’d like to join the 44 Club, reserved for those Baylor quarter-milers who have gone 44 seconds or better. Even better, he’d like an NCAA title.

Baylor has already given Fields so much, he’d like to give back in that way. It’s given him an extended family of sorts, people who will be lifelong friends. Fields considers teammates like Jayson Baldridge and Elijah Morris among his closest friends. But he’s not stand-offish to anyone.

Track meets feature a lot of built-in down time. If you’ve got a pulse, Trey will come up and talk to you.

“Oh, yeah, for sure. Not everyone likes to talk,” he said, smiling. “Once you start talking to them, they’ll open up more. … I’ll talk to anybody.”