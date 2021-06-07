Setting the right pace: Baylor's Fields chasing furious finish

Throughout his time in athletics and specifically at Baylor, Howard “Trey” Fields III has carried on his family name nicely.
He’s also making quite the name for himself.
Fields will compete in both the 400-meter dash and the 4x400 relay at this week’s NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. It’s the second straight trip to the NCAAs in the open 400 for the BU senior, who finished 15th nationally in 2019 in Austin with a time of 46.05.
“I think he’s right on the edge of taking another step, of getting under 45, which would be incredible,” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said. “He’s ready to run fast. He’s ready to go.”
First things first. When you’re being introduced to Fields, be sure to call him Trey. Howard is his grandfather. Howard is his father. He’s Trey, thanks to his place being third in line. Trey as in Tres, as in Trio.
“I think I was the only one with a special nickname,” Fields said.
Fields’ father Howard II competed in football and track at Baylor in the late 1970s. The Philadelphia Eagles selected him in the 12th round of the 1980 NFL Draft, but Howard II ended up landing in Canada. He played for nine years in the CFL as a cornerback, twice earning all-league honors and winning the Grey Cup with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 1986.
Trey didn’t necessarily feel the pressure to carry on his dad’s athletic tradition. He took to it naturally. It was something to do, and he was good at it.
“Track, I just had fun with it back then. I still have fun with it now, but I just wasn’t really thinking about it. It wasn’t serious,” Fields said.
Around middle school, he realized that the sport could be his ticket to a college scholarship and potentially even a professional career. He still played football as a cornerback until his sophomore year at Manvel High School, south of Houston. Fields covered receivers like an electric blanket, trapping them with serious heat. But he was winning races left and right in track, and he enjoyed it, so he dropped football to focus on his sprinting.
Though fast and versatile enough to help out in several of the sprint distances, Fields’ best race was always the 400. He won the Class 5A state title in 2017 for Manvel, and by the time he finished high school he was ranked second in Texas and seventh nationally among prep runners in the event.
So, Fields and Baylor kind of seemed like a natural fit. Besides his dad’s connection, he had the Bears’ 400 reputation to consider. If you’re a prospective scientist, you go to Caltech. If you’re inclined toward business, you want Harvard. And if you’re looking to lap the field in the 400, you head to Quarter-Miler U.
“I always knew about Baylor because Michael Johnson went here, and Jeremy Wariner,” Fields said. “Those were my two top dogs. I already knew about them. They recruited me a little late. Then LSU was trying to get me, and that’s when Baylor hit me. Ever since then, I took my visit and said, ‘Yeah, I’m sold. I’m sold.’”
Fields delivered a strong freshman season in 2018, highlighted by a win at the USA Track and Field Junior Outdoor Championships in the summer, where he clocked 45.50. But it hasn’t always been a breeze. He has endured some hamstring issues that have occasionally hindered his progress.
But he has an effusive personality that often manifests itself as dogged determination. He kept plugging, and has just continued to improve.
“I think Trey has done an outstanding job,” Harbour said. “Coming out of high school, he hadn’t run a 45 (second-time) like Wil London and some of these guys. So to watch him develop over the years — he’s had some nagging hamstring issues that have sidelined him occasionally — but he’s developed very nicely.”
He may have saved his best for the anchor leg. Fields won his first individual Big 12 title three weeks ago in the open 400, busting off a time of 45.72. Then he punched his ticket to nationals at the NCAA West Prelims, going 45.67 to finish ninth and snatch one of the 12 qualifying spots.
Now it’s all about the finishing kick. It’s about chasing down that guy who might have a step on you.
“(My mindset is) just to win,” said Fields, who has clocked in as fast as 44.1 in a 4x400 relay split. “I feel like a lot of people are chasing times nowadays, but I feel like that really puts you in a different mindset. But when you chase the win, the time will come. So if you’re chasing the time, you’re going to be chasing it forever.”
Sure, he’d like to join the 44 Club, reserved for those Baylor quarter-milers who have gone 44 seconds or better. Even better, he’d like an NCAA title.
Baylor has already given Fields so much, he’d like to give back in that way. It’s given him an extended family of sorts, people who will be lifelong friends. Fields considers teammates like Jayson Baldridge and Elijah Morris among his closest friends. But he’s not stand-offish to anyone.
Track meets feature a lot of built-in down time. If you’ve got a pulse, Trey will come up and talk to you.
“Oh, yeah, for sure. Not everyone likes to talk,” he said, smiling. “Once you start talking to them, they’ll open up more. … I’ll talk to anybody.”
After the NCAA meet, Fields intends to give it a shot at the U.S. Olympic Trials. He knows he’ll really have to step it up in order to make Team USA. But he believes in his potential and the pace that he’s been setting. “I feel like everything I’ve been through has been leading up to this point,” he said.
Of course, first he has an NCAA title to chase. As one of the “old guys” on the Baylor men’s track and field team now, Fields has repeatedly preached a message of confidence to several of the younger NCAA qualifiers, like sprinters Dillon Bedell and Kamden Jackson. It’s a lesson that past BU stars like London imparted to him, but Fields said he didn’t absorb it right away.
“Don’t be scared. When I first came, I was racing against the fastest people and I’d always be nervous,” Fields said. “But as you get older, you realize, oh, anybody can get beat. There’s no point in being scared, especially if you know your potential.
“But I didn’t get it first. Over time, I got it, and now you’ve just got to have fun with it.”