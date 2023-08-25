Baylor football was in a state of transition in 2017. The program was just starting the rebuilding process after an earth-shattering sexual assault scandal, and Matt Rhule was entering his first season as head coach.

Bryson Jackson was just getting started.

Seventh-year players aren’t uncommon in college football, especially after the COVID year, but what has made Jackson stand out is his commitment to Baylor and the versatility he’s shown in his long tenure with the Bears.

“He has a lot of pointers for the young guys, not just about football (stuff) but life stuff, because he's been through a lot here,” redshirt sophomore safety Devin Lemear said. “He's been through multiple coaching changes and position changes. He's experienced, and he has a lot of advice.”

Jackson has seen the highs and lows of Baylor football firsthand.

He redshirted his first year and didn’t appear in a game, but watched as Baylor won just one game and finished next to last in the Big 12. Just two years later, the Bears made it to the Big 12 title game, played in the Sugar Bowl and finished 7th in the final CFP Poll.

Jackson’s best season was in 2021 as a redshirt senior when he set a new career high with 15 tackles, five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, and helped the Bears win their first Big 12 Championship game and the Sugar Bowl.

So, yeah, experienced is one way to describe him.

“He’s not a young dude anymore,” sophomore safety Alphonzo Allen said.

“He is old,” redshirt junior linebacker Brooks Miller said. “It’s crazy how fast (he is) with how old he is.”

Unsurprisingly, Jackson is the active leader in career games player at Baylor with 48. He needs 13 more appearances to tie all-time leader Trestan Ebner with 61.

Jackson has played all three linebacker positions in his time in Waco but is listed as a safety on the Bears’ roster this year. He’s expected to fill the hybrid STAR position this year, which rushes the quarterback and defends the pass.

“I feel like I’ve been prepared,” Jackson said. “I just feel like everything we did (in the spring) has gotten us to this point. I feel confident. There’s some jitters and nervousness in some areas, but that’s normal. You’ve got to work through that and come out on the other end.”

He might be the newcomer to the secondary group, but he gets the respect of a seventh-year veteran.

“The way he the way he works and the way he studies film (is) intentional,” Allen said. “You have no choice but to treat him like a veteran because he goes out there and he knows what he's doing every play.”

More than any other position group on the team, the Baylor secondary needs an experienced player like Jackson., the only player in the room who has played more than 13 games for the Bears.

Allen and Lemear both saw time in all 13 games last, while Tevin Williams played 12 times, mostly on special teams. Corey Gordon, Chateau Reed and Miami transfer Isaiah Dunson add depth but are largely unproven.

“Bryson being here, with his knowledge and his wisdom, he's pouring it into us,” Allen said. “He (helps with) growth, because we're a young group. We’re just taking advantage of it each and every day.”

Jackson’s versatility has been an important trait since he started playing football.

He started as a cornerback as a freshman and sophomore at Mansfield Lake Ridge. As he got older and bigger, he shifted to linebacker and led the Eagles to the state title game as a junior in 2015.

“He’s always been that type of player,” Lake Ridge head coach Kirk Thor said. “It just makes your defense that much better because you can do so much. “He had one speed, and that was full speed all the time. He’s just one of those kids that makes it fun to coach.”

Jackson isn’t the most vocal guy, but when he does speak up, his teammates are always sure to listen.

Rhule started the tradition of having single-digit jersey numbers given to the 'toughest, hardest-working, most competitive players' based on a team vote every year. It’s a tradition that continued through the first three years of Dave Aranda’s tenure.

Jackson donned No. 7 before last season.

That number is especially fitting this year.

“When you turn on the TV and watch him play, it warms your heart because he’s not just a great football player, but he’s a great person,” Thor said. “In coaching, when you see someone like Bryson doing what he’s doing, it makes everything worth it.”