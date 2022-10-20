Shapen back at practice

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen is back at practice, according to Dave Aranda on the Baylor Coaches Show on Wednesday night.

Shapen went out with a head injury in the third quarter of Baylor's 43-40 loss to West Virginia last Thursday in Morgantown. During his Monday press conference, Aranda said Shapen was continuing to be evaluated before he gave an update on the Baylor Coaches Show.

"Blake is back," Aranda said. "He's been with us this week, has looked really good, feels good."

Running back Craig "Sqwirl" Williams also suffered a head injury against West Virginia, but Aranda said: "We're probably still going to be a week out, and so I think he's still working to feel better and get in a better space so he can play."