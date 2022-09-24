Shapen, defense propel Baylor to 31-24 win over Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Following lopsided home wins over UAlbany and Texas State, the next step in Baylor’s progression was to prove it could beat a good team on the road.

The first attempt at BYU failed.

The second attempt at Iowa State was a major success.

With Blake Shapen passing for 238 yards and three touchdowns and the defense intercepting a pair of passes, the No. 17 Bears opened Big 12 play with a 31-24 win over previously unbeaten Iowa State before a packed house of 58,069 fans Saturday afternoon at Jack Trice Stadium.

For the second straight year, a win over the Cyclones (3-1) could be a potential season changer. Following last year’s 31-29 win over then-No. 14 Iowa State at McLane Stadium in late September, the Bears surged to the Big 12 championship.

“I know this is a tough place to play,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “They make you have to win it, and a lot of that was shown today. I’m excited to see the team take a step. I think the ability to try to get the guys to reveal themselves and really kind of having a trust to play green and be authentic with everything, there was a lot of that today.”

When the Bears (3-1) dropped a 26-20 double-overtime decision to BYU two weeks ago in Provo, Utah, they committed 14 penalties for 117 yards. They played much more disciplined football against Iowa State as they were flagged just three times for 30 yards while the normally disciplined Cyclones was penalized eight times for 78 yards.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell stormed on to the field to argue at least two calls.

“Playing at BYU was a learning lesson,” said Baylor linebacker Bryson Jackson. “We had to go into the week knowing we can’t let the outside affect the inside. It definitely helped us prepare for this fight today. We played complementary football, basically the offense going out there and creating big plays and the defense following up and making stops.”

Shapen enjoyed his best all-around game of the season as he hit 19 of 26 passes, and showed a lot of patience as he was effective on both short and long passes against an Iowa State defense that was ranked in the top 10 nationally.

The sophomore quarterback hit Ben Sims with a 12-yard touchdown pass, Iowa native Dillon Doyle for a one-yard TD, and finally Gavin Holmes with a 38-yard touchdown pass on a razzle dazzle play in the fourth quarter. Freshman Richard Reese scored Baylor’s other touchdown on a 19-yard run en route to a 78-yard rushing performance.

Unlike the BYU game, Shapen never appeared rattled as he kept his poise before a big road crowd.

“We struggled a little bit against BYU with the noise and things like that,” Shapen said. “And being able to bounce back the week after that at home (in a 42-7 win over Texas State) and then get a big win on the road, I don’t think people look at that and give it too much credit at times. But it’s always a big win when you go on the road and win.”

Baylor’s defense was tremendous as it held the Cyclones to 350 yards and intercepted its first two passes of the season by safeties Devin Neal and Christian Morgan.

“We started jackers and robbers throughout the preseason,” Jackson said. “Coming in here and having two turnovers was a big difference. That’s something we actually needed going into conference play.

Putting together scoring drives of 77, 68 and 70 yards, the Bears jumped off to an impressive start and took a 17-14 halftime lead.

Baylor’s first drive was aided by a pair of 15-yard penalties against the Cyclones as safety Beau Freyler was ejected for targeting when he tackled Reese and linebacker Colby Reeder was whistled for unnecessary roughness when he sacked Shapen.

The Bears then converted two fourth-down plays as Shapen hit Josh Fleeks for four yards to the 20 on fourth-and-three before the quarterback spotted a wide open Sims for a 12-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal to give the Bears a 7-0 lead with 8:40 left in the first quarter.

Shapen was glad to have both Sims and wide receiver Monaray Baldwin back after missing last week’s win over Texas State with head injuries.

“It’s awesome because he (Sims) is a veteran guy, he knows what’s going on, he’s been in these situations more than I have,” Shapen said. “So having a guy on the field that’s able to keep me calm, I’m able to keep them calm.”

The Cyclones answered with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive highlighted by Hunter Dekkers' 28-yard pass to Xavier Hutchinson to the 1.

After the Bears stopped Iowa State three straight times, Dekkers hit Jirehl Brock for a two-yard score. Baylor safety Devin Lemear knocked the ball loose from Brock after the catch in the end zone, but the touchdown stood.

Shapen’s 40-yard pass to a leaping Hal Presley down the right sideline to the 10 keyed Baylor’s second drive. Three runs put the Bears at the 6, and John Mayers hit a 24-yard field goal to push Baylor to a 10-7 lead with 12:27 left in the second quarter.

It was Mayers’ first field goal since 2020 after he replaced Isaiah Hankins.

Baylor’s offense continued to thrive by driving 70 yards on nine plays. The Bears opened up their offense as Shapen hit Holmes over the middle for 36 yards to Iowa State’s 34.

An illegal block below the waist by Iowa State’s defense brought Iowa State coach Campbell out on the field for the second time to argue with the referees.

Defensive end Will McDonald’s facemask penalty on a Shapen run gave the Bears a first down at the 3.

Then Doyle switched from linebacker to fullback and burned the Cyclones as Shapen pulled off a perfect fake and spotted him for a one-yard touchdown pass to extend Baylor’s lead to 17-7 with 7:09 left in the second quarter.

After Baylor dominated most of the first half, Iowa State finished strong by moving 63 yards for a score with Dekkers completing a 24-yard scoring pass to Dimitri Stanley, who had beaten Baylor’s AJ McCarty on the play to cut the lead to 17-14 with 46 seconds left in the second quarter.

But the Bears quickly grabbed the momentum in the third quarter as they drove 93 yards on 10 plays with Reese running over Iowa State defenders for his 19-yard touchdown run.

Baylor stretched its lead to 31-14 with 9:37 remaining in the game with a perfectly executed razzle dazzle play. Reese took a handoff and got the ball to Seth Jones who pitched the ball back to Shapen, who hit Holmes wide open in the end for the 38-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 31-14 lead.

“It was a great call, a great spot on the field,” Shapen said. “You couldn’t have drawn it up any better than Coach (Jeff) Grimes did on that one.”

Baylor almost forced another turnover when cornerback Lorando Johnson caught Brock from behind on a pass from Dekkers and stripped the ball. But the officials ruled that Brock regained possession in the end zone to cut Baylor’s lead to 31-21 with 7:16 remaining.

“That just showed the maturity in him, the care for his team,” Aranda said. “It was a pretty cool thing.”

The Cyclones followed with Jace Gilbert’s 28-yard field goal with 55 seconds remaining, but Matt Jones recovered Iowa State’s onside kick as the Bears ran out the clock to seal the big road win.

“I think it’s just another step in our process,” Aranda said. “Our team I feel is colored by so much youth. They’re all over man, everywhere you look. When you have a bunch of youth to try to get stuff right, and to be inclusive with it, is a way big trick, so we’re in the middle of that right now.”