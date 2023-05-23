Coming off an erratic 2022 season, Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen worked diligently to improve his consistency and leadership skills during spring drills.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda saw Shapen’s growth and named him the starting quarterback over Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Robertson Though Aranda made the decision several weeks ago, he announced publicly that Shapen is the starting quarterback at Tuesday’s press conference.

“We had a talk with both Blake and Sawyer, I think a week after the spring game (on April 22),” Aranda said. “So we named Blake the starter. With Blake, I think his consistency and his overall improvement was way impressive, and then his leadership and the growth there was impressive.”

Shapen helped the Bears win the 2021 Big 12 championship by completing his first 17 passes for three touchdowns in a 21-16 win over Oklahoma State. He had replaced Gerry Bohanon following a hamstring injury in the 11th game of the season against Kansas State, and led the Bears to a season-ending win over Texas Tech.

Shapen won the starting quarterback job in spring 2022, prompting Bohanon to transfer to South Florida. Picked to win the Big 12 for the first time ever in the preseason, the Bears finished a disappointing 6-7. Shapen’s inconsistency was a factor as he completed 63.3 percent for 2,790 yards and 18 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

“We just talked about kind of being in that pit and rising up,” Aranda said. “Guys that are in that position to give them the opportunity to climb out of that thing and be the new them, and I think that’s what Blake is doing.”

Aranda wanted to name Shapen, a fourth-year junior, the starting quarterback following spring drills to give him an opportunity to take further ownership of his position and have his teammates see him as a leader.

“I wanted to give him the stage to assert himself completely,” Aranda said. “He’s the guy and it’s his team to take us into the summer and fall, and gives us the best chance to start it off.”

After playing sparingly in two seasons at Mississippi State, Robertson transferred to Baylor to compete for the starting job and return to his Texas roots. Robertson threw for 11,302 yards and 135 TDs in his career at Lubbock Coronado High School.

Adjusting to Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ wide-zone attack, Robertson improved as the Bears delved deeper into spring drills.

“I thought Sawyer really progressed and got better at the end of spring,” Aranda said. “Things settled down for him, and I have to imagine he’s going to continue to get better. So talking with Sawyer, ‘Hey man, I’m really impressed with you. Your future here is really bright. It’s a big old thing, so just take it one step at a time, keep your head down, you’re going to be great.’”

Since the end of last season, Baylor has hit the transfer portal hard, signing potential starters like former BYU offensive linemen Clark and Campbell Barrington, Arkansas receiver Ketron Jackson and Liberty linebacker Mike Smith.

Former Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson, North Texas tight end Jake Roberts, Miami cornerback Isaiah Dunson, and Hutchinson Community College noseguard Jerrell Boykins will play important roles.

More recently, Baylor picked up a pair of Utah State transfers in cornerback AJ Carter and edge rusher Byron Vaughns.

“The essence of the 3-4 is who’s the fourth rusher,” Aranda said. “And if you could do that in a way that ties in with attacking their weakness, or their lack of numbers, the better it is for us. And I think it starts with the jack rush. So Byron gives us that. And he’s also got a great heart, great enthusiasm, very energetic. I think there’s an edge that he’s going to bring to us that I feel like we need.”

Though NIL opportunities are a part of the transfer portal, Aranda still wants players who don’t see it as the only reason to choose Baylor.

“I think it is a piece of the puzzle for them, with the faith and the education and just how they’re going to be treated and kind of that hero’s journey that we talked about,” Aranda said. “I think those are probably the main pieces of the pie. And then, there’s the NIL piece, which is a critical one. Now, I believe that piece is getting better. So our ability to kind of grow with that piece. I’ll go as far as speaking for me, but also for all of us, we just don’t want the whole pie to be that.”

Aranda said that outside linebacker Garmon Randolph remains suspended from the team after not going through spring drills for an unspecified off the field issue.

“Off the field issue, so we’re hoping to have it cleared up here soon,” Aranda said. “I think it’s unfortunate and it’s something that I hope is taken as a learning experience. I know I have taken it that way. So I’m hopeful that it’s taken with him.”