Following an up-and-down season, Baylor returning starting quarterback Blake Shapen's biggest goal this spring is to become a stronger leader.

After playing sparingly at Mississippi State as a redshirt freshman, transfer Sawyer Robertson wanted to come back to Texas to a place where he can compete for the starting job.

It sets up to be an intriguing quarterback battle for the Bears this spring.

“Coach (Dave) Aranda set a stage in this program that the best players are always going to play,” said Baylor quarterbacks coach Shawn Bell. “So I think as a player in this program you want that. I think you want to compete, you want to attack every day and do that. Blake has the advantage of being here longer, but Sawyer has come in and given everything he’s got, and it’s been a fun start.”

This year’s quarterback battle is different than last spring since both Shapen and returning starter Gerry Bohanon already had experience in the Baylor program.

After Bohanon started the first 11 games in 2021, he went down with a late-season hamstring injury against Kansas State. Shapen stepped in to start two games, including the Big 12 championship game where he hit his first 17 passes with three touchdowns in Baylor’s riveting 21-16 win over Oklahoma State.

With Shapen suffering a shoulder injury against the Cowboys, Bohanon returned to the lineup to help Baylor pull off a 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl to complete a program-best 12-2 season.

But after beating out Bohanon for the starting job last spring, Shapen was erratic in 2022 as he hit 63.3 percent for 2,790 yards and 18 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in the Bears’ disappointing 6-7 season.

Shapen knows he needs to perform better, and a major part of that is developing into a stronger leader.

“I feel like I failed at being a better leader than I should have last year,” Shapen said. “I should have been a little bit more vocal than I probably was. Now I'm trying to take that step forward to be a more vocal leader and to just inspire everyone around me too.”

Bell has already seen Shapen’s efforts to assert himself and believes his teammates are responding in a positive way.

“I think that comes with a year of being the starter,” Bell said. “Last year at this time, he was in a competition. Nobody knew exactly what he could do. He showed some glimpses, but through an offseason and the chance to establish himself as a leader, he’s a year older, first-year starter last year, so I know that it provided a lot of opportunity. And you see the growth. Nobody’s harder on Blake than himself. So he’s always looking inward."

A former star at Lubbock Coronado, Robertson is looking for a fresh start after playing playing in a backup role behind Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers as a redshirt freshman last season. Robertson completed six of 11 passes for 23 yards.

“It was definitely a combination of a lot of things,” Robertson said. “Obviously, being a long way from home out there in Mississippi, it’s really good to come back closer to home. I grew up in Lubbock, so I've been watching the Big 12 my entire life. And I mean, Baylor’s education, it just seemed like the perfect fit.”

Aranda began looking into the transfer portal for a quarterback after Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad made a last-minute switch to Oregon on NCAA signing day in December.

Robertson put up spectacular numbers at Lubbock Coronado, passing for 11,302 yards and 135 touchdowns. Baylor recruited Robertson in the spring of 2020 but he had already planned on committing to Mississippi State.

“We contacted him, I think, maybe a couple days before he committed to Coach (Mike) Leach at Mississippi State,” Bell said. “And it was the COVID year, so we couldn’t get out and go see him. We asked if he’d be interested in Baylor, and he was super excited. But unfortunately, he had just kind of made his mind up that he was going to go play for Coach Leach at Mississippi State.”

At 6-4 and 210 pounds, Robertson has ideal size for a quarterback and brings the versatility to pass and run. Both Aranda and Bell believe Robertson has tremendous leadership skills that makes teammates want to follow him.

“First off, it starts with the character,” Bell said. “And I think at the quarter-back position the intangibles that he brings are 10 out of 10. And I think that’s what you look for in the position. He’s got this leadership position that’s second to none, and just kind of brightens the room.”

Robertson is already enjoying the competition with Shapen and knows they will sharpen each other’s skills.

“I mean competition breeds excellence,” Robertson said. “And Blake’s been really helpful throughout the whole process. When I first got here, he was one of the first guys that talked to me. He's been helping me with the offense the entire time. So it's just been really good. And I'm thankful that he's been there, kind of helping me throughout the whole thing (and) learning a new offense.”

With Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes operating a balanced offense that emphasizes establishing the run, Robertson will have to make the transition from Leach’s Air Raid offense that prioritized the passing game.

“It's definitely different just having to learn new things kind of on the run,” Robertson said. “I didn't get a whole lot of time to do it. But it's been good, and I think it's really good for my development, so I've really enjoyed it.”

After beating out Bohanon last spring for the starting job, Shapen finds himself in a different position this spring since he’s the returning starter. But he knows he has to earn the starting role again.

“I've been in a quarterback battle almost every year I've been here, so I don't think anything's really new with that,” Shapen said. “I don't look at it differently, I look at it as an opportunity to grow and get better and have that mindset to keep growing and have someone just pushing me and making me better every single day.”