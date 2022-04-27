Shapen to be named Baylor starting QB, Bohanon enters transfer portal

Sophomore Blake Shapen is expected to be named Baylor's starting quarterback, prompting fifth-year senior Gerry Bohanon to enter the transfer portal.

Reports surfaced late Tuesday night that Shapen will be named starting quarterback after battling Bohanon throughout spring practice.

On Wednesday, Bohanon entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Baylor hasn't yet made an official announcement on coach Dave Aranda's decision at quarterback. Following Baylor's spring game Saturday, Aranda said that he wanted to name a starter before the end of the spring semester.

After backing up Charlie Brewer for three years, Bohanon stepped into the starting role in 2021 and threw for 2,200 yards and 18 touchdowns and ran for 323 yards and nine scores in 12 starts.

When Bohanon went down with a hamstring injury in the 11th game of the season, Shapen guided the Bears to a win over Texas Tech in the regular season finale. He hit his first 17 passes and threw three touchdowns in the Big 12 championship game to earn MVP in a 21-16 win over Oklahoma State.

With Shapen out with a shoulder injury that he suffered against Oklahoma State, Bohanon came back to start Baylor's 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, but struggled throughout the game.

During Saturday's Green and Gold spring game, Shapen was more impressive than Bohanon passing the ball as he hit Josh Cameron in the second quarter for a seven-yard touchdown before finding Monaray Baldwin in stride for a 50-yard touchdown in the final minutes of the game.

If Bohanon transfers to another school, Baylor's top backup will be redshirt freshman Kyron Drones, who didn't throw a pass last season.