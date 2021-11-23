Shapen up nicely: Bears feel confident in freshman QB's ability, offensive direction

That’s true whether Bohanon, Shapen or Joe Schmoe is in at quarterback. (Turns out there’s no Schmoe on the BU roster, after all.)

“Offensively, I think so much of it depends on the run game, how the run game goes,” Aranda said. “If the run game is going, it’s going to open up the play-action pass, and open up opportunities to throw, particularly the deep ball, which both Gerry and Blake have a good knack for. If the run game is not going, and there are not passes that are easy completions out there, it’s a matter for Gerry getting him out of the pocket, for Blake getting max protection and getting guys out late and working on mismatches or one-on-one matchups.”

During his Monday media session, Aranda refused to rule out a return by Bohanon, who pulled up lame in the second quarter of the K-State game following a scramble. Certainly, some people bounce back from hamstring injuries faster than others. But it seems unlikely that Bohanon would be fully ready to play in just a week.