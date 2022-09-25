Shapen's road performance a big step forward for Baylor QB

Before Saturday’s road trip to Ames, quarterback Blake Shapen proved he could help Baylor win games in several different settings.

Late last season, he finished off a win at Kansas State after starter Gerry Bohanon went down with a hamstring injury. Shapen guided the Bears to a Big 12 championship win over Oklahoma State at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and has won three home games as the starting quarterback.

But the No. 16 Bears’ 31-24 win over Iowa State marked the first time Shapen won a true road game as the starting quarterback.

It was a breakthrough moment for the third-year sophomore and one he can build on. Baylor coach Dave Aranda was impressed with the patience and poise Shapen showed throughout the Bears’ first road win of the season as they improved to 3-1 heading into Saturday's Top 25 showdown against No. 9 Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. at McLane Stadium.

“I think that’s who Blake is, up until probably two games ago,” Aranda said. “So much of it is focusing on what you can control, not putting your focus on the outside things. It’s crazy how a whisper can turn into almost like a roaring chorus. And I feel like we’ve been all through that with Blake and a couple of other guys on offense, particularly. So it was good to see them trust themselves, trust the coaches and kind of play as a collective unit.”

Shapen enjoyed his most productive game of the season as he hit 19 of 26 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns against an Iowa State defense that came into the game ranked among the top 10 nationally.

He hit tight end Ben Sims with a 12-yard touchdown pass and Iowa native Dillon Doyle with a one-yarder after the linebacker lined up at fullback. In the fourth quarter, Shapen went deep to Gavin Holmes for a 38-yard touchdown pass on a razzle dazzle play that helped seal the win.

After devising conservative game plans against BYU and Texas State, Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes opened up the attack.

“Sometimes, it (the deep pass) is not given to us,” Shapen said. “So you won’t see as much downfield throws and things like that. But when they’re given to us and we’re able to take advantage of them, it opens up the offense.”

Shapen found Hal Presley deep down the right sideline for a 40-yard pass to set up John Mayers’ 24-yard field goal in the second quarter, and he later fired over the middle to Holmes for a 36-yarder.

On the trick play in the fourth quarter, Richard Reese took a handoff and got the ball to Seth Jones who pitched the ball back to Shapen. The quarterback then fired deep to a wide open Holmes in the end zone for the 38-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 31-14 lead.

“It was a great call, a great spot on the field,” Shapen said. “You couldn’t have drawn it up any better than Coach Grimes did on that one. So just make the throw when nobody’s 20, 30 feet from him, just make sure it gets there and he catches it.”

Baylor's offensive line provided Shapen with good protection as he was only sacked twice. Other times, he created plays by scrambling out of the pocket and finding receivers.

Shapen completed passes to 11 different receivers with Sims leading the Bears with five catches for 39 yards. Holmes made three catches for 92 yards while Presley made two catches for 50 yards and Drake Dabney made two catches for 23 yards. Seven other receivers made one catch apiece.

“I think the passing game only works if the O-line does their job and I do my job,” Shapen said. “They did a great job protecting me and giving me time to make plays and throws down the field.”

In Baylor’s first road game at BYU two weeks ago, Shapen hit 18 of 28 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. So his performance against the Cyclones was a big step forward as the Bears look toward Saturday's big game against the Cowboys.

“If we can get things like this that we can build off, for sure we’ll do it,” Aranda said. “And then try to take the next step, because there’s a whole lot to it.”