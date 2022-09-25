Shapen's road performance a big step forward for Baylor QB

Before Saturday’s road trip to Ames, quarterback Blake Shapen proved he could help Baylor win games in several different settings.
Late last season, he finished off a win at Kansas State after starter Gerry Bohanon went down with a hamstring injury. Shapen guided the Bears to a Big 12 championship win over Oklahoma State at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and has won three home games as the starting quarterback.
But the No. 16 Bears’ 31-24 win over Iowa State marked the first time Shapen won a true road game as the starting quarterback.
It was a breakthrough moment for the third-year sophomore and one he can build on. Baylor coach Dave Aranda was impressed with the patience and poise Shapen showed throughout the Bears’ first road win of the season as they improved to 3-1 heading into Saturday's Top 25 showdown against No. 9 Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. at McLane Stadium.
“I think that’s who Blake is, up until probably two games ago,” Aranda said. “So much of it is focusing on what you can control, not putting your focus on the outside things. It’s crazy how a whisper can turn into almost like a roaring chorus. And I feel like we’ve been all through that with Blake and a couple of other guys on offense, particularly. So it was good to see them trust themselves, trust the coaches and kind of play as a collective unit.”
Shapen enjoyed his most productive game of the season as he hit 19 of 26 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns against an Iowa State defense that came into the game ranked among the top 10 nationally.
He hit tight end Ben Sims with a 12-yard touchdown pass and Iowa native Dillon Doyle with a one-yarder after the linebacker lined up at fullback. In the fourth quarter, Shapen went deep to Gavin Holmes for a 38-yard touchdown pass on a razzle dazzle play that helped seal the win.
After devising conservative game plans against BYU and Texas State, Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes opened up the attack.
“Sometimes, it (the deep pass) is not given to us,” Shapen said. “So you won’t see as much downfield throws and things like that. But when they’re given to us and we’re able to take advantage of them, it opens up the offense.”
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen hit 19 of 26 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-24 road win over Iowa State.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Shapen found Hal Presley deep down the right sideline for a 40-yard pass to set up John Mayers’ 24-yard field goal in the second quarter, and he later fired over the middle to Holmes for a 36-yarder.
On the trick play in the fourth quarter, Richard Reese took a handoff and got the ball to Seth Jones who pitched the ball back to Shapen. The quarterback then fired deep to a wide open Holmes in the end zone for the 38-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 31-14 lead.
“It was a great call, a great spot on the field,” Shapen said. “You couldn’t have drawn it up any better than Coach Grimes did on that one. So just make the throw when nobody’s 20, 30 feet from him, just make sure it gets there and he catches it.”
Baylor's offensive line provided Shapen with good protection as he was only sacked twice. Other times, he created plays by scrambling out of the pocket and finding receivers.
Shapen completed passes to 11 different receivers with Sims leading the Bears with five catches for 39 yards. Holmes made three catches for 92 yards while Presley made two catches for 50 yards and Drake Dabney made two catches for 23 yards. Seven other receivers made one catch apiece.
“I think the passing game only works if the O-line does their job and I do my job,” Shapen said. “They did a great job protecting me and giving me time to make plays and throws down the field.”
In Baylor’s first road game at BYU two weeks ago, Shapen hit 18 of 28 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. So his performance against the Cyclones was a big step forward as the Bears look toward Saturday's big game against the Cowboys.
“If we can get things like this that we can build off, for sure we’ll do it,” Aranda said. “And then try to take the next step, because there’s a whole lot to it.”
PHOTOS — Baylor at Iowa State: Sept. 24, 2022
Baylor running back Richard Reese (29) leaps over Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor wide receiver Gavin Holmes (6) is tackled by Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. (1) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor running back Richard Reese (29) runs from Iowa State linebacker O'Rien Vance (34) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor wide receiver Gavin Holmes celebrates after catching a pass for first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) is sacked by Baylor linebacker Garmon Randolph, rear, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor wide receiver Hal Presley (16) catches a pass over Iowa State defensive back Myles Purchase (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor offensive lineman Connor Galvin looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen runs up field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State fans cheer during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen warms up before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell reacts to a call against his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, right, greets his players after a field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor offensive lineman Connor Galvin (76) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) runs up filed after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State offensive lineman Darrell Simmons Jr. (55) blocks Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika sits on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle (5) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor offensive lineman Connor Galvin stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor tight end Drake Dabney (89) blocks Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) runs up filed after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
An Iowa State helmet is seen on the Bech during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor offensive lineman Connor Galvin (76) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor offensive lineman Connor Galvin looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
A Baylor helmet sits on the bench during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) reacts after a defensive stop during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor running back Craig Williams carries the ball up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) carries the ball up field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) carries the ball up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor running back Craig Williams carries the ball upfield during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor offensive lineman Connor Galvin stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell reacts to a call against his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor offensive lineman Connor Galvin (76) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State fans cheer during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell reacts to a call against his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) runs from Baylor cornerback AJ McCarty (19) after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) walks off the field after an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) breaks a tackle by Baylor cornerback AJ McCarty, left, during a 37-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor wide receiver Gavin Holmes celebrates with teammate tight end Ben Sims, left, after catching a 38-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor wide receiver Gavin Holmes (6) catches a 38-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) runs from Baylor defensive lineman Gabe Hall (95) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor linebacker Matt Jones (2) celebrates after tackling Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) is tackled by Baylor linebacker Matt Jones, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor running back Richard Reese (29) scores on a 19-yard touchdown run ahead of Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State tight end Jared Rus (43) misses a reception ahead of Baylor linebacker Matt Jones, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen, right, runs from Iowa State linebacker O'Rien Vance (34) and defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor tight end Ben Sims bcatches a 12-yard touchdown pass over Iowa State defensive back Mason Chambers (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead of Baylor safety Devin Lemear (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) is tackled by Baylor safety Devin Lemear (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) celebrates after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor's Dillon Doyle (5) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, left, and offensive lineman Darrell Simmons Jr. (55) run onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen warms up before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, left, talks with Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, left, talks with Baylor head coach Dave Aranda before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda watches his team warmup before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers warms up before an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!