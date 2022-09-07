Shapen's scrambles are fine with BU coaches (as long as he protects himself)

Late in the first half of Baylor’s season-opening win over UAlbany, Blake Shapen surveyed the field and found all his receivers covered. So the quarterback tucked the ball under his arm and ran downfield.

Shapen didn’t do the quarterback thing, though. He didn’t give himself up. As he broke inside the Albany 5-yard-line, Shapen lowered his head as two Great Dane defenders sandwiched him for the tackle.

The result of the play was effective for Baylor. Shapen gained 16 yards to the Albany 2-yard-line.

It also had the Baylor coaching staff and fan base holding their collective breath. Their thought: What are you doing to us, Blake?

“It was a sly comment by Coach (Shawn) Bell. He said to probably get down next time,” said Shapen, when asked after the game what the coaches told him on the sideline.

It’s an internal struggle that gnaws at many a football coach. It’s no different for Bell, Jeff Grimes, Dave Aranda and the rest of the BU coaches. There is a dichotomy at play here. Baylor wants Shapen to be Shapen, to be aggressive when the situation calls for it, to try to make winning plays for his team. But that desire is offset by another strong, reflexive urge from the coaches — that of wanting Shapen to protect himself.

“There’s times when we all want him to slide,” Aranda said.

Occasionally, a scrambled Shapen can lead to a tasty, over-easy outcome for the Bears. Translation: Good things can happen.

Two plays after the quarterback brought Baylor to the cusp of the goal line, he found himself in a last-play-of-the-half situation. Aranda opted to pass on a chip-shot field goal try and instead chase a touchdown with one second remaining and the Bears on the Albany 1-yard-line.

Shapen took the shotgun snap, rolled right, and found no available targets open. So he hustled to the edge, toward the pylon, and just as all real estate nearly evaporated he leapt — headfirst, of course — for the end zone. Boom. Touchdown.

See? Good things can happen.

“I knew it was a two-minute situation,” Shapen said. “We drove down the field, and I knew it was our last play, so I had to either throw it into the end zone or me take off and run. They did well on the back end, so I took off and ran.”

Shapen is never going to be RG3. The redshirt sophomore from Louisiana possesses superior athletic ability, for sure. Remember, he was also a top-flight baseball recruit in high school. But his best asset for Baylor is his passing accuracy, his ability to flick on-the-money darts from the pocket. In the box score for the Albany game, Shapen was listed with four carries for 17 yards and that aforementioned touchdown. But two of those totes were technically sacks. So, the two times he actually intended to run resulted in a 16-yard gain to set up his own subsequent 1-yard TD dive.

In certain situations, Baylor is OK with Shapen turning himself into a ball carrier. The coaches trust his judgment.

“One of the things that I appreciate about Blake is that he's very understated, and not a lot of drama with him,” Aranda said. “Probably the most the most drama is what's on his head with his mohawk and all that. Outside of that, you know, there's not a whole lot happening, which is very just Joe Cool with all of it.”

As the season progresses, there will be times where Shapen is flushed from the pocket. He’ll look for someone downfield and, finding nobody open, run toward whatever open space he can find to get something positive out of the play.

That’s all fine and well with the Baylor coaches. They trust their quarterback.

Just so long as he remembers to slide.

“Every Tuesday we have the drill of the day, and the position coach will start with that drill,” Aranda said. “Here’s the drill and here’s how it shows up in the game. It’s important to do that because it ties individual work to games. It’s not lost that it’s all scheme or this design or this adjustment or this check. It’s much more foundational. It’s much more created and run by players.

“The drill of the day, I think a week ago, we had quarterbacks sliding. So we probably need another one.”